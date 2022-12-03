LIVE UPDATES: Emergency Blackouts Introduced in Kiev - Energy Company

Emergency Blackouts Introduced in Kiev - Energy Company

Emergency electricity blackouts have been introduced in Ukraine's capital of Kiev on Saturday, Ukrainian utility DTEK Grids said.



"Emergency electricity outages are taking place in Kiev. The schedules for stabilization power cuts that were prepared earlier are not functioning yet. Specialists from DTEK along with experts from [Ukraine's energy utility] Ukrenergo... are doing everything in their power to stabilize the situation as soon as possible," the company said.



Earlier in the day, emergency power outages were also introduced in the Odessa region, according to local officials.



On Friday, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said that the government would closely monitor electricity blackouts introduced by local authorities across the country, as more and more people started complaining about irregularities regarding scheduled power cuts.



