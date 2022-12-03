International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
In this photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, a Russian warship launches a cruise missile at a target in Ukraine. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Emergency Blackouts Introduced in Kiev - Energy Company

08:30 GMT 03.12.2022 (Updated: 08:31 GMT 03.12.2022)
Being updated
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after Ukraine increased attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. Since then, western countries have increased arms supplies to Ukraine, despite warnings from Moscow that it only prolongs the conflict.
Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, as a response to Kiev's terrorist attack against the Crimean Bridge.

The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
08:31 GMT 03.12.2022
Emergency Blackouts Introduced in Kiev - Energy Company
Emergency electricity blackouts have been introduced in Ukraine's capital of Kiev on Saturday, Ukrainian utility DTEK Grids said.

"Emergency electricity outages are taking place in Kiev. The schedules for stabilization power cuts that were prepared earlier are not functioning yet. Specialists from DTEK along with experts from [Ukraine's energy utility] Ukrenergo... are doing everything in their power to stabilize the situation as soon as possible," the company said.

Earlier in the day, emergency power outages were also introduced in the Odessa region, according to local officials.

On Friday, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said that the government would closely monitor electricity blackouts introduced by local authorities across the country, as more and more people started complaining about irregularities regarding scheduled power cuts.

