Kanye Attracts the Attention of Joe Biden

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Edward Snowden receiving a Russian passport, and Twitter temporarily... 03.12.2022, Sputnik International

Kanye Attracts the Attention of Joe Biden Melik Abdul - Political Analyst, Writer, and Republican Strategist | Kanye West on Alex Jones Show, Free Speech Absolutism, and Donald Trump Dragged Down by Kanye West

Melik Abdul - Political Analyst, Writer, and Republican Strategist | Kanye West on Alex Jones Show, Free Speech Absolutism, and Donald Trump Dragged Down by Kanye WestIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Melik Abdul about Kanye West's statements on Nazism, anti-semitism on Twitter, and the 2024 election. Melik discussed the controversy about the Kanye West - Donald Trump dinner and Elon Musk suspended Kanye West's Twitter account. Melilk commented on Mitch McConnell's statement on Donald Trump meeting with Nick Fuentes and Kanye West praising Hitler on Infowars.In the second hour, Lee spoke about Milo Yiannopoulos, Elon Musk, and the importance of free speech. Lee talked about individualism and the cure for racism being individualism. Lee explained who the other prominent attendants at the Kanye West-Donald Trump dinner were and Kanye West having animosity towards Jewish music executives.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

