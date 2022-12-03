International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputniknews.com/20221203/kanye-attracts-the-attention-of-joe-biden-1104988816.html
Kanye Attracts the Attention of Joe Biden
Kanye Attracts the Attention of Joe Biden
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Edward Snowden receiving a Russian passport, and Twitter temporarily... 03.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-03T09:13+0000
2022-12-03T09:13+0000
the backstory
radio
free speech
kanye west
gop
breitbart
zionism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/02/1104988670_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_738ca56c20cec9c046df5a3132b5b672.png
Kanye Attracts the Attention of Joe Biden
Melik Abdul - Political Analyst, Writer, and Republican Strategist | Kanye West on Alex Jones Show, Free Speech Absolutism, and Donald Trump Dragged Down by Kanye West
Melik Abdul - Political Analyst, Writer, and Republican Strategist | Kanye West on Alex Jones Show, Free Speech Absolutism, and Donald Trump Dragged Down by Kanye WestIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Melik Abdul about Kanye West's statements on Nazism, anti-semitism on Twitter, and the 2024 election. Melik discussed the controversy about the Kanye West - Donald Trump dinner and Elon Musk suspended Kanye West's Twitter account. Melilk commented on Mitch McConnell's statement on Donald Trump meeting with Nick Fuentes and Kanye West praising Hitler on Infowars.In the second hour, Lee spoke about Milo Yiannopoulos, Elon Musk, and the importance of free speech. Lee talked about individualism and the cure for racism being individualism. Lee explained who the other prominent attendants at the Kanye West-Donald Trump dinner were and Kanye West having animosity towards Jewish music executives.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/02/1104988670_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0b50682ba9bea39c62c4bbf751511650.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, free speech, kanye west, gop, breitbart, zionism, аудио
radio, free speech, kanye west, gop, breitbart, zionism, аудио

Kanye Attracts the Attention of Joe Biden

09:13 GMT 03.12.2022
The Backstory
Kanye Attracts the Attention of Joe Biden
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Edward Snowden receiving a Russian passport, and Twitter temporarily suspends Kanye West.
Melik Abdul - Political Analyst, Writer, and Republican Strategist | Kanye West on Alex Jones Show, Free Speech Absolutism, and Donald Trump Dragged Down by Kanye West

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Melik Abdul about Kanye West's statements on Nazism, anti-semitism on Twitter, and the 2024 election. Melik discussed the controversy about the Kanye West - Donald Trump dinner and Elon Musk suspended Kanye West's Twitter account. Melilk commented on Mitch McConnell's statement on Donald Trump meeting with Nick Fuentes and Kanye West praising Hitler on Infowars.

In the second hour, Lee spoke about Milo Yiannopoulos, Elon Musk, and the importance of free speech. Lee talked about individualism and the cure for racism being individualism. Lee explained who the other prominent attendants at the Kanye West-Donald Trump dinner were and Kanye West having animosity towards Jewish music executives.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала