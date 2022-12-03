https://sputniknews.com/20221203/kanye-attracts-the-attention-of-joe-biden-1104988816.html
Kanye Attracts the Attention of Joe Biden
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Edward Snowden receiving a Russian passport, and Twitter temporarily...
Melik Abdul - Political Analyst, Writer, and Republican Strategist | Kanye West on Alex Jones Show, Free Speech Absolutism, and Donald Trump Dragged Down by Kanye West
Melik Abdul - Political Analyst, Writer, and Republican Strategist | Kanye West on Alex Jones Show, Free Speech Absolutism, and Donald Trump Dragged Down by Kanye West

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Melik Abdul about Kanye West's statements on Nazism, anti-semitism on Twitter, and the 2024 election. Melik discussed the controversy about the Kanye West - Donald Trump dinner and Elon Musk suspended Kanye West's Twitter account. Melilk commented on Mitch McConnell's statement on Donald Trump meeting with Nick Fuentes and Kanye West praising Hitler on Infowars.

In the second hour, Lee spoke about Milo Yiannopoulos, Elon Musk, and the importance of free speech. Lee talked about individualism and the cure for racism being individualism. Lee explained who the other prominent attendants at the Kanye West-Donald Trump dinner were and Kanye West having animosity towards Jewish music executives.
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Edward Snowden receiving a Russian passport, and Twitter temporarily suspends Kanye West.
Melik Abdul - Political Analyst, Writer, and Republican Strategist | Kanye West on Alex Jones Show, Free Speech Absolutism, and Donald Trump Dragged Down by Kanye West
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Melik Abdul about Kanye West's statements on Nazism, anti-semitism on Twitter, and the 2024 election. Melik discussed the controversy about the Kanye West - Donald Trump dinner and Elon Musk suspended Kanye West's Twitter account. Melilk commented on Mitch McConnell's statement on Donald Trump meeting with Nick Fuentes and Kanye West praising Hitler on Infowars.
In the second hour, Lee spoke about Milo Yiannopoulos, Elon Musk, and the importance of free speech. Lee talked about individualism and the cure for racism being individualism. Lee explained who the other prominent attendants at the Kanye West-Donald Trump dinner were and Kanye West having animosity towards Jewish music executives.
