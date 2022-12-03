https://sputniknews.com/20221203/indian-man-arrested-after-allegedly-stabbing-live-in-partner-to-death-1105005745.html

Indian Man Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Live-in Partner to Death

In November, India was rocked by one of the most gruesome murder cases after Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly killing and chopping his live-in partner... 03.12.2022, Sputnik International

Days after the Shraddha Walkar murder case shocked India, in yet another horrific incident a man has been arrested by police in Punjab for allegedly stabbing and killing his live-in partner in Delhi, police said on Saturday.The victim has been identified as Rekha Rani while the accused identified by his first name, Manpreet.According to media reports quoting police officials, the body of the victim was recovered from her rented house in Delhi where she was living with her 16-year-old daughter.The media reports further claimed that the woman had her face slashed.The police officials told the media that the accused came into relationship with the victim in 2015 and started living with her but soon he started feeling trapped and planned to kill her to get out of the relationship.Manpreet also had plans to chop up Rani’s body but due to fear of getting caught by her daughter he didn’t do so, the police stated.The police suspect that Manpreet might have been inspired by Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, who was arrested by Delhi Police on November 14 for allegedly killing and chopping his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar into 35 pieces.The case against Manpreet, who is also wanted in multiple kidnapping and murder cases, has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the India Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of the victim’s daughter.

