Belarus, Russia Sign Protocol to Treaty on Joint Provision of Regional Security

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday signed a protocol to a 1997 bilateral... 03.12.2022, Sputnik International

Shoigu arrived in Minsk for talks with Khrenin earlier in the day.Shoigu and Khrenin also discussed issues pertaining to bilateral military and military-technical cooperation, according to Belarusian state-run news agency.The 1997 agreement provides for protection of national and common interests of the Union of Belarus and Russia against potential and real military threats.

