International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221203/belarus-russia-sign-protocol-to-treaty-on-joint-provision-of-regional-security-1105013205.html
Belarus, Russia Sign Protocol to Treaty on Joint Provision of Regional Security
Belarus, Russia Sign Protocol to Treaty on Joint Provision of Regional Security
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday signed a protocol to a 1997 bilateral... 03.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-03T16:24+0000
2022-12-03T16:24+0000
russia
russia
belarus
regional security
military
military cooperation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105496/83/1054968341_0:170:3039:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_d398c67570b8d2114f90f03e480df4e9.jpg
Shoigu arrived in Minsk for talks with Khrenin earlier in the day.Shoigu and Khrenin also discussed issues pertaining to bilateral military and military-technical cooperation, according to Belarusian state-run news agency.The 1997 agreement provides for protection of national and common interests of the Union of Belarus and Russia against potential and real military threats.
russia
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105496/83/1054968341_154:0:2885:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_25318767c21c8622ade455ceacc254b9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia and belarus joint provision of regional security, allied state, are russia and belarus one state, russia belarus military cooperation,
russia and belarus joint provision of regional security, allied state, are russia and belarus one state, russia belarus military cooperation,

Belarus, Russia Sign Protocol to Treaty on Joint Provision of Regional Security

16:24 GMT 03.12.2022
© Sputnik / Andrei Aleksandrov / Go to the mediabankState colors of Russia and Belarus on the building of the Minsk Philharmonic.
State colors of Russia and Belarus on the building of the Minsk Philharmonic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2022
© Sputnik / Andrei Aleksandrov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday signed a protocol to a 1997 bilateral agreement on the joint provision of security in the region, the chief for international military cooperation at the Belarusian defense ministry said on Saturday.
Shoigu arrived in Minsk for talks with Khrenin earlier in the day.
"Defense ministers of Belarus and Russia signed a protocol to the agreement between Belarus and Russia on the joint provision of regional security in the military sphere of December 19, 1997," Valery Revenko said on Twitter.
Shoigu and Khrenin also discussed issues pertaining to bilateral military and military-technical cooperation, according to Belarusian state-run news agency.
The 1997 agreement provides for protection of national and common interests of the Union of Belarus and Russia against potential and real military threats.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала