Australia Wants US to Stop Pursuing Assange; Congress Averts Rail Crisis
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the
Australia wants U.S. to stop pursuing Assange; Congress averts rail crisis
Australia wants U.S. to stop pursuing Assange; Congress averts rail crisis
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, and ConsultantMisty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer and Co-host of both the Facts On The Ground podcast and #FreeAssange vigilsDaniel McAdams - Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity'In the first hour, the hosts spoke with economist Mark Frost about the state of the US economy including the rising inflation and the averted rail crisis.In the second hour, Fault Lines discussed with Misty Winston, the Australian PM Anthony Albanese's request for the US government to end its pursuit of Julian Assange.In the third hour, the hosts spoke to Daniel McAdams about the Pentagon budget to support Ukraine and its leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the Australian Prime Minister's plea to the US government to free Julian Assange.
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, and Consultant
Misty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer and Co-host of both the Facts On The Ground podcast and #FreeAssange vigils
Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity'
In the first hour, the hosts spoke with economist Mark Frost about the state of the US economy including the rising inflation and the averted rail crisis.
In the second hour, Fault Lines discussed with Misty Winston, the Australian PM Anthony Albanese's request for the US government to end its pursuit of Julian Assange.
In the third hour, the hosts spoke to Daniel McAdams about the Pentagon budget to support Ukraine and its leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.