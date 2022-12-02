https://sputniknews.com/20221202/zambia-to-limit-electricity-due-to-water-shortage-in-lake-kariba-1104979382.html

Zambia to Limit Electricity Due to Water Shortage in Lake Kariba

Zambia to Limit Electricity Due to Water Shortage in Lake Kariba

Zambia is planning to practice a new power load management regime that would see electricity supply for domestic consumers decreased starting 15 December

2022-12-02T15:55+0000

2022-12-02T15:55+0000

2022-12-02T15:55+0000

africa

southern africa

zambia

power

hydropower

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/02/1104979235_0:137:3153:1911_1920x0_80_0_0_bc3792aa7ae8bf54da55ce6e370b009f.jpg

Zambia will apply a new electrical power load regime that will see the electricity supply for domestic consumers decrease from December 15, the country’s Ministry of Energy announced on Friday. The ministry said that the decision was taken due to a drop in water levels in Lake Kariba, Zambia’s main hydropower resource.The ministry explained that Kariba’s water level has dropped to 4.1% of usable storage for the country’s Kariba North Bank Power Station, as well as for neighboring Zimbabwe’s Kariba South Bank Power Station, as a result of the reduced water inflow from the Zambezi River and its tributaries.Kapala also added that his ministry was advised by the Zambezi River Authority, a jointly owned corporation by Zambia and Zimbabwe operating the Kariba Dam, to cut hydropower generation from 1080 MW to 800 MW for Zambia, and from 1050 MW to 300 MW for its neighbor.

africa

southern africa

zambia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

zambia, zambia limit electricity supply, water shortage in lake kariba, water level in lake kariba