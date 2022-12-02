International
Which African Countries Have Military Cooperation Agreements With Russia?
Which African Countries Have Military Cooperation Agreements With Russia?
In this article you will read about Russian military cooperation with African countries
These days, Russia is actively developing cooperation with African countries in a variety of fields, including security, with "Desert Shield-2022", a joint Russia-Algeria anti-terrorist exercises, wrapped up on 28 November, becoming the most recent example of productive cooperation.This was the two counties' third joint exercise in 2022. The other two were carried out in September, when Algerian troops took part in the Vostok-2022 military exercises in Russia's Eastern Military District and in October, when a Russian warship detachment docked in Algeria for a joint exercise with the Algerian National Navy.At the same time, Russia-Algeria cooperation is far from the only example of mutually beneficial relations between Russia and the African continent in the field of security.Check out our new infographic to learn more!
Which African Countries Have Military Cooperation Agreements With Russia?

Military cooperation is expected to be an important topic at the upcoming second Russia-Africa summit in July 2023, which, according to Russian politicians, will take Russian-African relations to a new level.
These days, Russia is actively developing cooperation with African countries in a variety of fields, including security, with "Desert Shield-2022", a joint Russia-Algeria anti-terrorist exercises, wrapped up on 28 November, becoming the most recent example of productive cooperation.
This was the two counties’ third joint exercise in 2022. The other two were carried out in September, when Algerian troops took part in the Vostok-2022 military exercises in Russia's Eastern Military District and in October, when a Russian warship detachment docked in Algeria for a joint exercise with the Algerian National Navy.
At the same time, Russia-Algeria cooperation is far from the only example of mutually beneficial relations between Russia and the African continent in the field of security.
Check out our new infographic to learn more!
