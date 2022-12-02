https://sputniknews.com/20221202/video-us-navy-ships-nearly-collide-in-californias-san-diego-bay-1104952105.html
Video: US Navy Ships Nearly Collide in California's San Diego Bay
Video: US Navy Ships Nearly Collide in California's San Diego Bay
On Tuesday morning, two United States Navy ships nearly collided in the San Diego Bay. An investigation is now underway as officials are trying to piece... 02.12.2022, Sputnik International
A naval investigation is underway after the guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen and the dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry nearly collided in the San Diego Bay on Tuesday.Crew members can be heard communicating with each other in order to avoid the collision on footage posted to Twitter by @SanDiegoWebCam along with the caption: “Warship Chicken in San Diego Bay.”The USS Momsen, which is 544-feet long can be seen approaching the 610-foot USS Harpers Ferry which is exiting the dock. The incident took place between Naval Base Point Loma and Naval Air Station North.The USS Momsen is stationed in Everett, Washington, whereas the USS Harpers Ferry is stationed in San Diego, California.The ships were able to narrowly slip past each other and no crew members were injured during the incident. The ships were able to get to safe positions, said US 3rd Fleet spokesman Lt. Samuel Boyle.
