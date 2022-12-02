https://sputniknews.com/20221202/us-planned-parenthood-boss-advocates-ethics-of-porn-in-youth-sex-education-1104979969.html

US Planned Parenthood Boss Advocates 'Ethics of Porn' In Youth Sex Education

US Planned Parenthood Boss Advocates 'Ethics of Porn' In Youth Sex Education

Bill Taverner, executive director of the US Planned Parenthood’s Center for Sex Education, has called for the introduction of a comprehensive sex ed program, some elements of which would be implemented as early as kindergarten.During one of his previous interviews unearthed by US media, Taverner argued that sexuality education is a “continuous process” rather than something “isolated to a particular point in a person’s life," and that young kids gain knowledge about sexuality “from the attitudes their parent's display."K-12 is an expression that essentially means education from kindergarten to 12th grade.Taverner also suggested in 2012 that young people exhibit a “yearning for information” and pointed toward the internet as a “major influence on how people learn about sexuality.”“There's access to erotica, pornography. That was very different for young people 30 years ago. It's certainly not as accessible, certainly not as instantaneous. So there's a lot of information that is useful," he remarked.The media outlet went on to point out, however, that Taverner said in 2021 that sex educators never sought pornography to serve as a primary source of sex ed, and that he equated teaching about porn in class to educating kids on the use of a condom.Taverner also advocated changing the approach to sex ed and to essentially adapt it for modern-day youth.

