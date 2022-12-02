https://sputniknews.com/20221202/us-planned-parenthood-boss-advocates-ethics-of-porn-in-youth-sex-education-1104979969.html
US Planned Parenthood Boss Advocates 'Ethics of Porn' In Youth Sex Education
Bill Taverner, executive director of the US Planned Parenthood’s Center for Sex Education, has called for the introduction of a comprehensive sex ed program, some elements of which would be implemented as early as kindergarten.During one of his previous interviews unearthed by US media, Taverner argued that sexuality education is a “continuous process” rather than something “isolated to a particular point in a person’s life," and that young kids gain knowledge about sexuality “from the attitudes their parent's display."K-12 is an expression that essentially means education from kindergarten to 12th grade.Taverner also suggested in 2012 that young people exhibit a “yearning for information” and pointed toward the internet as a “major influence on how people learn about sexuality.”“There's access to erotica, pornography. That was very different for young people 30 years ago. It's certainly not as accessible, certainly not as instantaneous. So there's a lot of information that is useful," he remarked.The media outlet went on to point out, however, that Taverner said in 2021 that sex educators never sought pornography to serve as a primary source of sex ed, and that he equated teaching about porn in class to educating kids on the use of a condom.Taverner also advocated changing the approach to sex ed and to essentially adapt it for modern-day youth.
Bill Taverner, executive director of the US Planned Parenthood’s Center for Sex Education, has called for the introduction of a comprehensive sex ed program, some elements of which would be implemented as early as kindergarten.
During one of his previous interviews unearthed by US media, Taverner argued that sexuality education is a “continuous process” rather than something “isolated to a particular point in a person’s life," and that young kids gain knowledge about sexuality “from the attitudes their parent's display."
“When we think of K-12 education… we may be talking about what makes a family, we may be talking about disease prevention… All of that sets the foundation for a basic understanding that is useful for further conversations when we're talking about condoms… [and] pregnancy conversations," he said.
K-12 is an expression that essentially means education from kindergarten to 12th grade.
Taverner also suggested in 2012 that young people exhibit a “yearning for information” and pointed toward the internet as a “major influence on how people learn about sexuality.”
“There's access to erotica, pornography. That was very different for young people 30 years ago. It's certainly not as accessible, certainly not as instantaneous. So there's a lot of information that is useful," he remarked.
The media outlet went on to point out, however, that Taverner said in 2021 that sex educators never sought pornography to serve as a primary source of sex ed, and that he equated teaching about porn in class to educating kids on the use of a condom.
"There's a resistance to... if we talk about porn, [some think] is it going to make people want to watch it? Which is the same faulty kind of premise as if we teach about condoms, it's going to make people want to have sex with condoms or maybe that's not a bad thing," he mused.
Taverner also advocated changing the approach to sex ed and to essentially adapt it for modern-day youth.
"Getting back to meeting people where they are, if this is what they're doing with their cell phones and tablets and their laptops, then we need to shift our education and stop doing the banana on a condom and think that, you know, we've done our thing,” he said. “So we need to present opportunities for young people to think about…, for example, their values. You know, let's do an opinion activity. Let's do the ethics of porn. And that's not to say that there's a right answer."