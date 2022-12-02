International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221202/us-officials-to-visit-brazil-next-week-to-meet-with-current-incoming-administration-1104988527.html
US Officials to Visit Brazil Next Week to Meet with Current, Incoming Administration
US Officials to Visit Brazil Next Week to Meet with Current, Incoming Administration
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and officials from the National Security Council (NSC) and the State Department will visit... 02.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-02T23:31+0000
2022-12-02T23:31+0000
americas
brazil
brazil coup
us
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097205638_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_500cc1beaa93768094e5cea4bfe3b7ba.jpg
"Jake Sullivan and officials from the National Security Council and State Department will travel to Brasilia, Brazil, to meet with representatives of the administration of President [Jair] Bolsonaro and members of the incoming administration of President-elect Lula da Silva," the NSC said in a press release on Friday.Sullivan will meet with Lula as well as with Secretary for Strategic Affairs Adm. Flavio Rocha and Senator Jaques Wagner to discuss bilateral cooperation on pressing issues such as climate change, food security and regional migration.US President Joe Biden spoke with da Silva in October when he committed to keeping open communication channels between the United States and Brazil during the power transition.
americas
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097205638_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f75c5bcc0cf5d003b2e13927174d69e1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
brazil, brazil coup, us, biden administration
brazil, brazil coup, us, biden administration

US Officials to Visit Brazil Next Week to Meet with Current, Incoming Administration

23:31 GMT 02.12.2022
© AP Photo / Evan VucciWhite House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Washington.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and officials from the National Security Council (NSC) and the State Department will visit Brazil on Monday to meet with the country’s current and incoming administrations, the NSC said.
"Jake Sullivan and officials from the National Security Council and State Department will travel to Brasilia, Brazil, to meet with representatives of the administration of President [Jair] Bolsonaro and members of the incoming administration of President-elect Lula da Silva," the NSC said in a press release on Friday.
Sullivan will meet with Lula as well as with Secretary for Strategic Affairs Adm. Flavio Rocha and Senator Jaques Wagner to discuss bilateral cooperation on pressing issues such as climate change, food security and regional migration.
US President Joe Biden spoke with da Silva in October when he committed to keeping open communication channels between the United States and Brazil during the power transition.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала