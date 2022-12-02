International
US Court Rejects Trump Effort to Block DOJ From Using Classified Records in Probe - Filing
US Court Rejects Trump Effort to Block DOJ From Using Classified Records in Probe - Filing
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US appeals court terminated a special master review process that former President Donald Trump requested to block federal... 02.12.2022
The ruling by the three-judge panel underscored that the September order to appoint an arbiter and bar the government from using documents obtained from the search was incorrect."The law is clear. We cannot write a rule that allows any subject of a search warrant to block government investigations after the execution of the warrant. Nor can we write a rule that allows only former presidents to do so," the 11th Circuit Appeals Court said in the court document.The panel noted in a separate ruling that the decision would take effect in a matter of seven days, allowing Trump's team to file an appeal and request that the decision be placed on hold.In October, the US Supreme Court rejected Trump's effort to have a special master review classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence as part of a federal investigation and asked the appeals court to reject it as well.The Justice Department is trying to determine whether or not it can prove Trump violated the Espionage Act, whether or not he illegally withheld national security secrets and if he lied about it and tried to obstruct the Justice Department investigation.
US Court Rejects Trump Effort to Block DOJ From Using Classified Records in Probe - Filing

03:58 GMT 02.12.2022
Pages from the affidavit by the FBI in support of obtaining a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate are photographed Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered the Justice Department to make public a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched Trump's estate to look for classified documents.
Pages from the affidavit by the FBI in support of obtaining a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate are photographed Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered the Justice Department to make public a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched Trump's estate to look for classified documents. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2022
© AP Photo / Jon Elswick
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US appeals court terminated a special master review process that former President Donald Trump requested to block federal investigators from using classified records seized from his Florida residence in an active criminal probe, a court filing revealed.
The ruling by the three-judge panel underscored that the September order to appoint an arbiter and bar the government from using documents obtained from the search was incorrect.
"The law is clear. We cannot write a rule that allows any subject of a search warrant to block government investigations after the execution of the warrant. Nor can we write a rule that allows only former presidents to do so," the 11th Circuit Appeals Court said in the court document.
"Either approach would be a radical reordering of our caselaw limiting the federal courts’ involvement in criminal investigations. And both would violate bedrock separation-of-powers limitations. Accordingly, we agree with the government that the district court improperly exercised equitable jurisdiction, and that dismissal of the entire proceeding is required."
The panel noted in a separate ruling that the decision would take effect in a matter of seven days, allowing Trump's team to file an appeal and request that the decision be placed on hold.
Attorney General Merrick Garland announces Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate and aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6 insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election, at the Justice Department in Washington, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2022
Americas
AG Garland Appoints Special Counsel to Investigate Trump on Mar-a-Lago Docs, Capitol Riot
18 November, 21:09 GMT
In October, the US Supreme Court rejected Trump's effort to have a special master review classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence as part of a federal investigation and asked the appeals court to reject it as well.
The Justice Department is trying to determine whether or not it can prove Trump violated the Espionage Act, whether or not he illegally withheld national security secrets and if he lied about it and tried to obstruct the Justice Department investigation.
