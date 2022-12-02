https://sputniknews.com/20221202/us-court-rejects-trump-effort-to-block-doj-from-using-classified-records-in-probe---filing-1104952404.html

US Court Rejects Trump Effort to Block DOJ From Using Classified Records in Probe - Filing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US appeals court terminated a special master review process that former President Donald Trump requested to block federal... 02.12.2022, Sputnik International

The ruling by the three-judge panel underscored that the September order to appoint an arbiter and bar the government from using documents obtained from the search was incorrect."The law is clear. We cannot write a rule that allows any subject of a search warrant to block government investigations after the execution of the warrant. Nor can we write a rule that allows only former presidents to do so," the 11th Circuit Appeals Court said in the court document.The panel noted in a separate ruling that the decision would take effect in a matter of seven days, allowing Trump's team to file an appeal and request that the decision be placed on hold.In October, the US Supreme Court rejected Trump's effort to have a special master review classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence as part of a federal investigation and asked the appeals court to reject it as well.The Justice Department is trying to determine whether or not it can prove Trump violated the Espionage Act, whether or not he illegally withheld national security secrets and if he lied about it and tried to obstruct the Justice Department investigation.

