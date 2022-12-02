https://sputniknews.com/20221202/two-new-covid-19-mutations-discovered-in-botswana-1104976149.html

Two New COVID-19 Mutations Discovered in Botswana

This article is about a pair of new sub-lineages of the Omicron COVID-19 variant detected by Botswana’s Ministry of Health on Friday.

A pair of new sub-lineages of the Omicron COVID-19 variant were detected by Botswana’s Ministry of Health on Friday.Referred to as BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, the two new mutations are both descendants of the BA.5 Omicron variant.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the new sub-variants are similar to others from the Omicron variant, but they differ in “immune escape potential," which makes it harder for the human immune system to detect and neutralize the virus.Botswana has currently recorded at least 326,633 COVID-19 cases, including 2,790 deaths. Over 323,700 people have already recovered.Since October, the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 Omicron mutations have been discovered in a number of countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Thailand, Singapore and Canada.

