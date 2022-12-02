https://sputniknews.com/20221202/strategic-intimacy-how-europe-got-screwed-by-the-us-1104947979.html
'Strategic Intimacy': How Europe Got Screwed by the US
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the French President’s official visit to the White House and his plea for economic relief.
Ed Martin - President of Phillis Schafley EaglesDr. Karin Kneissl - Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria and Energy AnalystHaz - Political Theorist and Analyst & Host of Infrared Haz ShowIn the first hour, Fault Lines discussed the conviction of Oath Keepers Leader for sedition in the Jan 6th cases and other jury trials related to that incident with Ed Martin.In the second hour, the hosts spoke with Dr. Karin Kneissl about President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Washington, DC and the purpose of his meeting with his counterpart Joe Biden.In the third hour, the hosts spoke to Haz, host of Infrared Haz, about the joint resolution passed by the US House of Representatives to try to avert a nationwide rail strike.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the French President’s official visit to the White House and his plea for economic relief.
Ed Martin - President of Phillis Schafley Eagles
Dr. Karin Kneissl - Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria and Energy Analyst
Haz - Political Theorist and Analyst & Host of Infrared Haz Show
In the first hour, Fault Lines discussed the conviction of Oath Keepers Leader for sedition in the Jan 6th cases and other jury trials related to that incident with Ed Martin.
In the second hour, the hosts spoke with Dr. Karin Kneissl about President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Washington, DC and the purpose of his meeting with his counterpart Joe Biden.
In the third hour, the hosts spoke to Haz, host of Infrared Haz, about the joint resolution passed by the US House of Representatives to try to avert a nationwide rail strike.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.