Social Media Platform Parler Says Ye Will No Longer Buy Company

In October, Parlement Technologies said it had reached an agreement in principle with Ye for the acquisition of its social media platform Parler, known for its lack of policing of right-wing opinions.Ye’s Twitter account was blocked following "anti-Semitic" publications. However, his account was reinstated in mid-November after Elon Musk became Twitter's new owner and CEO.Parler, which describes itself as a free speech social platform, rose to prominence last year and proved popular among supporters of former US President Donald Trump, who was "canceled" on several platforms including Twitter. Parler attracted over 10 million users after the US presidential election but went offline in January 2021 as Google, Apple and Amazon suspended their services and accused it of hosting content that encourages violence.

