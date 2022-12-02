https://sputniknews.com/20221202/sex-outside-of-marriage-may-be-barred-in-indonesia-1104975987.html

Sex Outside of Marriage May Be Barred in Indonesia

Sex Outside of Marriage May Be Barred in Indonesia

The new criminal code, which is supposed to be passed later this month, is also expected to outlaw insulting the country’s president and cohabitating before... 02.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-02T14:52+0000

2022-12-02T14:52+0000

2022-12-02T14:53+0000

world

indonesia

sex

marriage

criminal code

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/18/1080559267_38:0:1883:1038_1920x0_80_0_0_9b446889c980f8244a47c879928d8c1c.jpg

Sexual relations outside of marriage may become illegal in Indonesia after lawmakers pass a new criminal code later this month.The legislation is expected to introduce a penalty of one year in jail for having sex outside of marriage, as well as outlawing cohabitation before marriage, according to media reports. Insults against the Indonesian president and government institutions are also expected to become illegal under the code.Indonesian Deputy Justice Minister Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej told one media outlet that the new criminal code is “in line with Indonesian values.”According to the legislation, sex outside of marriage will only be able to be reported by “limited parties”, such as close relatives, while the charge of insulting the president - which could net the offender up to three years behind bars - could only be reported by the president themself.The criminal code is expected to be passed on December 15.A previous draft of the criminal code was supposed to be adopted in 2019, but attempts to pass it were met with protests.

https://sputniknews.com/20221103/australian-men-could-face-life-in-jail-for-sneaky-skin-on-skin-sex-shenanigans-1103677292.html

indonesia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

indonesia, sex, marriage, criminal code