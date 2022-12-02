https://sputniknews.com/20221202/rail-workers-may-be-forced-by-congress-to-adopt-contract-they-rejected-1104948932.html

Rail Workers May Be Forced by Congress to Adopt Contract They Rejected

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jeff Schuhrke, Assistant Professor of Labor Studies in the Harry Van Arsdale Jr. School of Labor Studies at SUNY Empire State College to discuss the impending strike by railroad workers after the rejection of the tentative labor agreement brokered by the Biden administration, Congress’ intervention in the labor dispute and the effort to force rail workers to accept a contract they rejected, how the pursuit of corporate profit has created harsh conditions for rail workers, how the corporate media has continued to focus on the economic impact of a potential strike while ignoring why workers have rejected the contract, and what the prospects of a strike look like as Congress seeks to implement the rejected contract.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Leo Flores, Latin America political analyst to discuss a partial agreement between the Venezuelan government and opposition, what this deal means for relief from sanctions placed on the Venezuela, what the allowing of Chevron to produce Venezuelan oil means for the Venezuelan people and why its impact is likely to be limited, and what the ongoing discussions between Venezuela’s government and the opposition mean for figurehead Juan Guaido and for the upcoming elections in 2024.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the graphic novel, "The Stringer," to discuss Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the US and the tensions that are on full display, the brutality of capitalism and the idea that we must “earn” a living, and why the US is interested in manufacturing consent against places like China to hide its own issues.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

