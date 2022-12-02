International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputniknews.com/20221202/president-zelensky-invites-elon-musk-to-visit-ukraine-1104950365.html
President Zelensky Invites Elon Musk to Visit Ukraine
President Zelensky Invites Elon Musk to Visit Ukraine
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the media focusing on Kanye West praising Hitler, and Sam... 02.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-02T09:17+0000
2022-12-02T09:17+0000
the backstory
nato
france
rail
strike
service employees international union (seiu)
european union (eu)
fdr
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/01/1104950219_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2f315f682994d002f6303a06ae57998f.png
President Zelensky Invites Elon Musk to Visit Ukraine
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the media focusing on Kanye West praising Hitler, and Sam Bankman-Fried claiming he did not steal from FTX customers.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Macron Visits Biden in DC, Rumors of Russia Preparing for Aerial Strikes on Ukraine, and BakhmutTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Government Unions, The GOP Must Investigate the CIA, and Northern Virginia DemocratsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about videos of the conflict in Ukraine, President Zelensky demands for more money from America, and the media discuss the Minsk agreements. Mark commented on President Putin's comments on the special military operation and the probability of this conflict lasting multiple years. Mark talked about Bakhmut and the importance of this region.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the rail strike, the problem with government unions, and Delaware politics. Tyler explained the history of Delaware politics and how Joe Biden was assisted by the Delaware establishment. Tyler talked about the size of the US government and how Northern Virginia has changed over the decades.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/01/1104950219_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1dca9b9e469d9e1a0b2404a1bbc16aac.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, france, rail, strike, service employees international union (seiu), european union (eu), fdr, аудио, radio
nato, france, rail, strike, service employees international union (seiu), european union (eu), fdr, аудио, radio

President Zelensky Invites Elon Musk to Visit Ukraine

09:17 GMT 02.12.2022
The Backstory
President Zelensky Invites Elon Musk to Visit Ukraine
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the media focusing on Kanye West praising Hitler, and Sam Bankman-Fried claiming he did not steal from FTX customers.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Macron Visits Biden in DC, Rumors of Russia Preparing for Aerial Strikes on Ukraine, and Bakhmut

Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Government Unions, The GOP Must Investigate the CIA, and Northern Virginia Democrats

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about videos of the conflict in Ukraine, President Zelensky demands for more money from America, and the media discuss the Minsk agreements. Mark commented on President Putin's comments on the special military operation and the probability of this conflict lasting multiple years. Mark talked about Bakhmut and the importance of this region.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the rail strike, the problem with government unions, and Delaware politics. Tyler explained the history of Delaware politics and how Joe Biden was assisted by the Delaware establishment. Tyler talked about the size of the US government and how Northern Virginia has changed over the decades.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала