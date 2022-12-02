https://sputniknews.com/20221202/president-zelensky-invites-elon-musk-to-visit-ukraine-1104950365.html

President Zelensky Invites Elon Musk to Visit Ukraine

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the media focusing on Kanye West praising Hitler, and Sam... 02.12.2022, Sputnik International

President Zelensky Invites Elon Musk to Visit Ukraine On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the media focusing on Kanye West praising Hitler, and Sam Bankman-Fried claiming he did not steal from FTX customers.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Macron Visits Biden in DC, Rumors of Russia Preparing for Aerial Strikes on Ukraine, and BakhmutTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Government Unions, The GOP Must Investigate the CIA, and Northern Virginia DemocratsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about videos of the conflict in Ukraine, President Zelensky demands for more money from America, and the media discuss the Minsk agreements. Mark commented on President Putin's comments on the special military operation and the probability of this conflict lasting multiple years. Mark talked about Bakhmut and the importance of this region.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the rail strike, the problem with government unions, and Delaware politics. Tyler explained the history of Delaware politics and how Joe Biden was assisted by the Delaware establishment. Tyler talked about the size of the US government and how Northern Virginia has changed over the decades.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

