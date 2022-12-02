https://sputniknews.com/20221202/pm-moscow-observing-positive-dynamics-in-russian-uzbek-trade-in-2022-1104966741.html

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow has noted the positive momentum in Russia-Uzbekistan trade in 2022 and believes it is important to launch new projects in mechanical... 02.12.2022

Mishustin is paying a working visit to Uzbekistan from December 1-2 to take part in the third meeting of the Uzbek-Russian joint commission of heads of government.The prime minister called for preserving the positive dynamics in trade with Uzbekistan and said it was important to launch promising new industrial cooperation projects.Mishustin also said trade between Russia and Uzbekistan reached record highs in 2022 despite the difficult situation in the global economy.He also expressed the hope that Russia and Uzbekistan would be able to further increase bilateral trade to $10 billion.Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov in turn said that Uzbekistan was also interested in expanding cooperation in cargo transport, with the volume of freight traffic between the countries having already increased by 21% this year.

