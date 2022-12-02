International
Paraglider Crossing Moroccan-Spanish Border Caught in Video
Paraglider Crossing Moroccan-Spanish Border Caught in Video
In this article you will read about supposedly first case of migration from Morocco to Spain by paragliding
15:01 GMT 02.12.2022
A paraglider takes off from a meadow near the village of Fischen im Allgaeu in changeable but warm weather, 13. August 2007.
The incident occurred in Melilla, a Spanish enclave that shares the European Union's only land border with Africa.
Photos and videos of a person paragliding across the Morocco-Spain border on Thursday have been circulating on social media.
Eyewitnesses cited by local media saw a person who paraglided across the border between Morocco and the European Union and then fled.
Officials claimed that the maneuver was most likely undertaken in order to reach Europe.
The identity and nationality of the individual are unknown.
Melilla has frequently served as a transit point for illegal migrants attempting to reach Europe. In June, approximately 2,000 migrants gathered at the Moroccan-Spanish border, 500 of whom attempted to enter Spanish territory by breaking the door at the border checkpoint. Authorities reported that 133 migrants were able to enter Melilla at the time.
In 2021, approximately 1,900 migrants crossed the EU's border via the Spanish enclaves of Melilla and Ceuta in northern Africa.
