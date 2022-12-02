https://sputniknews.com/20221202/obsessed-odisha-man-arrested-for-setting-fire-to-long-distance-flame-1104962072.html
Obsessed Odisha Man Arrested For Setting Fire to Long-Distance Flame
In the past few months, several gruesome murders have been reported across India, allegedly due to illicit relationships. 02.12.2022, Sputnik International
In another shocking incident, a man from Bolangir in the Indian state of Odisha has been arrested on charges of killing a girl he'd travelled to meet and burning her body in a nearby forest.According to police, the accused, identified as 40-year-old Sachin Agarwal, confessed to the crime.Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh police shared that the accused had known the woman since 2019. On November 19, he came to Raipur city to take her out for a movie date. In the meantime, the victim received a phone call, which apparently “led to an altercation between the two.”Media reports quoting investigators suggest that the accused later travelled with the victim to Bolangir on November 21 on the pretext of introducing her to his family to finalize their wedding and killed her on their way because he suspected her of already being in a relationship with someone else.Meanwhile, Agrawal has faced other criminal charges, including one related to cannabis trafficking.
In another shocking incident, a man from Bolangir in the Indian state of Odisha has been arrested on charges of killing a girl he'd travelled to meet and burning her body in a nearby forest.
According to police, the accused, identified as 40-year-old Sachin Agarwal, confessed to the crime.
"The half-burnt body of the woman was found in the cashew forests of Tureikela on November 24 after some local residents reported it. On checking the identity of the woman with them, we got to know that a missing complaint was filed by the family of the woman. After an initial probe, we detained the accused as he was seen with her for the last time on November 19,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Bolangir said.
Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh police shared that the accused had known the woman since 2019. On November 19, he came to Raipur city to take her out for a movie date. In the meantime, the victim received a phone call, which apparently “led to an altercation between the two.”
Media reports quoting investigators suggest that the accused later travelled with the victim to Bolangir on November 21 on the pretext of introducing her to his family to finalize their wedding and killed her on their way because he suspected her of already being in a relationship with someone else
.
Meanwhile, Agrawal has faced other criminal charges, including one related to cannabis trafficking.