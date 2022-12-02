https://sputniknews.com/20221202/obsessed-odisha-man-arrested-for-setting-fire-to-long-distance-flame-1104962072.html

Obsessed Odisha Man Arrested For Setting Fire to Long-Distance Flame

Obsessed Odisha Man Arrested For Setting Fire to Long-Distance Flame

In the past few months, several gruesome murders have been reported across India, allegedly due to illicit relationships. 02.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-02T09:52+0000

2022-12-02T09:52+0000

2022-12-02T09:52+0000

india

odisha

crime

murder

murder suspect

murder charges

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1098002752_0:152:2048:1304_1920x0_80_0_0_76363daacbfdabc43ba587cc0d43ddf6.jpg

In another shocking incident, a man from Bolangir in the Indian state of Odisha has been arrested on charges of killing a girl he'd travelled to meet and burning her body in a nearby forest.According to police, the accused, identified as 40-year-old Sachin Agarwal, confessed to the crime.Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh police shared that the accused had known the woman since 2019. On November 19, he came to Raipur city to take her out for a movie date. In the meantime, the victim received a phone call, which apparently “led to an altercation between the two.”Media reports quoting investigators suggest that the accused later travelled with the victim to Bolangir on November 21 on the pretext of introducing her to his family to finalize their wedding and killed her on their way because he suspected her of already being in a relationship with someone else.Meanwhile, Agrawal has faced other criminal charges, including one related to cannabis trafficking.

odisha

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

shraddha walkar murder case, illicit relationship, crime