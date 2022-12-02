https://sputniknews.com/20221202/my-last-tweet-kanye-posts-viral-photo-of-shirtless-elon-musk-before-being-suspended-on-twitter-1104956616.html
My Last Tweet: Kanye Posts Viral Photo of Shirtless Elon Musk Before Being Suspended on Twitter
08:04 GMT 02.12.2022 (Updated: 08:06 GMT 02.12.2022)
Over the past weeks, Kanye West caused a string of scandals, after alleging that the Jewish people control the music industry and crush any dissent among artists. Since then, he's been accused of anti-Semitism, with several big companies cutting their ties with the rapper.
Kanye West tweeted the viral photo of shirtless Elon Musk on vacation, where he is being hosed by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel. In the tweet, Ye suggested that it would be his last post on the platform, after the new Twitter boss had said that his account would be blocked again for violating Twitter rules, namely, inciting violence.
West's account was suspended, with Musk clarifying that the unflattering photo of him was not the reason behind the ban.
"Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!" he said.
Later, Musk posted the short message FAFO, which is commonly read as an abbreviation for "F**k Around and Find Out."
Earlier, Ye tweeted a photo of the Star of David with swastika patterns, just hours after his explosive interview on Alex Jones' Infowars program. During the show, the mask-clad rapper started mockingly praising Adolf Hitler
, saying there are a lot of things he "loved" about the Nazi leader and urged people not to call Nazis "evil." The tweet was removed by the platform.
In November, Twitter unblocked Ye's account. Musk, who recently purchased the media giant for $44 billion, said that the company had returned access to the rapper's account before he himself took over Twitter.