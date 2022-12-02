https://sputniknews.com/20221202/mig-31-fighter-crashes-in-eastern-russia-1104960673.html
MiG-31 Fighter Crashes in Eastern Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A MiG-31 fighter-interceptor on a training flight crashed in Russia's Primorsky region, the Eastern Military District said on Friday, adding that the crew ejected.
"On December 2, a MiG-31 aircraft crashed in the Primorsky region during a planned training flight. The crew ejected. Mi-8 helicopters of the search and rescue service sent to the scene," the military district said in a statement.
The plane crashed in a deserted place, and there is no destruction on the ground, the statement added. According to preliminary information, the cause of the accident could be a technical malfunction.