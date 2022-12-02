https://sputniknews.com/20221202/main-accused-in-sidhu-moose-wala-murder-held-in-california-reports-1104955393.html

Main Accused in Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Held in California: Reports

Main Accused in Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Held in California: Reports

Musician-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district in the Indian state of Punjab on May 29. 02.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-02T08:03+0000

2022-12-02T08:03+0000

2022-12-02T08:03+0000

india

punjab

murder

murder suspect

crime

politics

domestic politics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/02/1104958554_0:26:1033:607_1920x0_80_0_0_adf85b4acb3943279159cfd2a02e3b26.jpg

Goldy Brar, the main accused in the murder of popular singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has been detained in California, several media reports citing Indian intelligence agencies said on Friday.The gangster was detained on November 20, but no official statement has been received from the California government with regard to the development.Brar had claimed responsibility for the killing of Moose Wala on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Ever since, Punjab Police had been seeking his extradition to India.What Is Known About Moose Wala's Murder?Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017. In May this year, he moved to the United States in the wake of Moose Wala's murder, where he was reportedly switching places in order not to be found.On Thursday, Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh announced a reward of INR 20 million ($246,396) for any information on Brar. Speaking at an event in Amritsar city, Singh said he was even ready to pay the reward from his pocket if the government was unable to give out the high amount.Moose Wala was killed on May 29 near his home in Jawaharke, a village in the Mansa district of Punjab. His killing came a day after the Punjab state government withdrew the security of 424 people, including Moose Wala.So far, 23 people have been arrested by the police in connection with the case; two shooters were killed during an encounter with police.In total, as many as 35 people are accused in the case.

https://sputniknews.com/20220530/musisians-murder-sparks-political-row-in-indias-punjab-father-seeks-federal-probe-1095874152.html

punjab

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

sidhu moose wala, sidhu moose wala murder case, lawrence bishnoi, goldy brar, california, intelligence agencies, sidhu moose wala murder, interpol's red corner notice