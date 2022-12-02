https://sputniknews.com/20221202/mahatma-gandhis-bust-to-adorn-un-hqs-as-india-takes-over-unsc-presidency-1104957554.html

Mahatma Gandhi’s Bust to Adorn UN HQs as India Takes Over UNSC Presidency

Mahatma Gandhi’s Bust to Adorn UN HQs as India Takes Over UNSC Presidency

For the first time, a bust of global non-violence icon Mahatma Gandhi will be installed at the UN Headquarter in Manhattan, New York City.

A bust of iconic Indian freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi will be inaugurated at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, New Delhi’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj announced on Thursday.The news coincides with New Delhi taking over the rotating presidency of the 15-member UN Security Council for the month of December. During its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council which ends this month, India previously assumed the chair of the UNSC last August.Kamboj said Gandhi’s bust will be inaugurated by Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the North Lawns of the UN building on 14 December in an elaborate ceremony attended by 15 UNSC members, including the five new incoming non-permanent states.The bust is being gifted by New Delhi and designed by eminent Indian sculptor Ram Sutar, who also crafted the world’s tallest ‘Statue of Unity’ in the Indian state of Gujarat.The Indian diplomat bemoaned the fact that “we have not moved an inch” for 22 years when the global leaders first called for “comprehensive UN Security Council reforms” to represent voices of the developing world.She said that the Indian Foreign Minister will chair an “open debate” on 14 December in which the member states will be encouraged to present ideas on “how to inject new life into multilateralism”.Kamboj said that Jaishankar would chair another meeting on the global counter-terrorism approach on 15 December, in view of the “increased risk” of terrorists exploiting the proliferation of new and emerging technologies.

