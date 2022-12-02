International
Kuleba: Three Ukrainian Embassies Received 'Red Liquid-Soaked' Threatening Letters
Kuleba: Three Ukrainian Embassies Received 'Red Liquid-Soaked' Threatening Letters
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on Thursday that three Ukrainian Embassies received "red liquid-soaked" threatening letters. 02.12.2022, Sputnik International
"First, not two but three, and second, the letters were not with explosives but with another substance. I will not comment yet; we will soon come out with an official position on the topic. I will only say there was a symbolic threat to Ukraine inside these envelopes. I can only say all the envelopes were soaked in red liquid at the time they were received," Kuleba said in an appearance on Ukrainian television.Kuleba said that the foreign ministry continues to analyze the situation, adding that these attacks with "satanic or voodoo symbols" will not be able to stop Ukraine.The Europa Press news agency reported on Thursday, citing Rafael Perez Ruiz, Spain's Secretary of State for Security, that envelopes sent to several official institutions in Spain contained homemade ignition devices rather than explosives.On Wednesday, the 20 Minutos newspaper reported that an employee of the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid was slightly injured in the explosion of a device hidden in a mail envelope around 1:00 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT). The employee was reportedly taken to a hospital. Ukrainian Ambassador to Spain Serhii Pohoreltsev later said it was a package with documents that exploded near the embassy rather than an envelope.Spanish news agency EFE reported, citing sources, that the Spanish National Court was set to initiate trial proceedings after receiving a report on what happened from the police, with the judge considering the incident as a terrorist offense.Following the incident, Kuleba instructed his ministry to immediately strengthen the security of all Ukrainian embassies overseas.Spanish broadcaster Sexta reported on Thursday that a parcel, presumably with explosives, was found at the US Embassy in Madrid. Previously, parcels with explosives were sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, Spanish arms company Instalaza, the Spanish Defense Ministry, and the Torrejon de Ardoz airbase. On Thursday, it also became known that on November 24, the Spanish police had intercepted an envelope, presumably with a "pyrotechnic substance," which was addressed to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
03:05 GMT 02.12.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on Thursday that three Ukrainian Embassies received "red liquid-soaked" threatening letters.
"First, not two but three, and second, the letters were not with explosives but with another substance. I will not comment yet; we will soon come out with an official position on the topic. I will only say there was a symbolic threat to Ukraine inside these envelopes. I can only say all the envelopes were soaked in red liquid at the time they were received," Kuleba said in an appearance on Ukrainian television.
Kuleba said that the foreign ministry continues to analyze the situation, adding that these attacks with "satanic or voodoo symbols" will not be able to stop Ukraine.
The Europa Press news agency reported on Thursday, citing Rafael Perez Ruiz, Spain's Secretary of State for Security, that envelopes sent to several official institutions in Spain contained homemade ignition devices rather than explosives.
On Wednesday, the 20 Minutos newspaper reported that an employee of the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid was slightly injured in the explosion of a device hidden in a mail envelope around 1:00 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT). The employee was reportedly taken to a hospital. Ukrainian Ambassador to Spain Serhii Pohoreltsev later said it was a package with documents that exploded near the embassy rather than an envelope.
Spanish news agency EFE reported, citing sources, that the Spanish National Court was set to initiate trial proceedings after receiving a report on what happened from the police, with the judge considering the incident as a terrorist offense.
Following the incident, Kuleba instructed his ministry to immediately strengthen the security of all Ukrainian embassies overseas.
Spanish broadcaster Sexta reported on Thursday that a parcel, presumably with explosives, was found at the US Embassy in Madrid. Previously, parcels with explosives were sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid, Spanish arms company Instalaza, the Spanish Defense Ministry, and the Torrejon de Ardoz airbase. On Thursday, it also became known that on November 24, the Spanish police had intercepted an envelope, presumably with a "pyrotechnic substance," which was addressed to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
