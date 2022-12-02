International
Harry and Meghan Accused of 'Deliberately' Releasing Netflix Trailer Amid William and Kate's US Trip
Harry and Meghan Accused of 'Deliberately' Releasing Netflix Trailer Amid William and Kate's US Trip
The trailer was released just as the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in Boston, but British media suggested, citing sources, that William and Kate have... 02.12.2022, Sputnik International
A fresh controversy has hit the British Royal family, as reports suggest that Harry and Meghan "deliberately" released a trailer for their Netflix documentary to coincide with the US trip of William and Kate.In the trailer for the docu film dubbed "Harry and Meghan," the Duchess of Sussex is spotted sobbing, while Prince Harry says "Nobody sees what's happening behind closed doors" and "I had to do everything I could to protect my family," hinting at the rift between him and the rest of the Windsors.William and Kate arrived in the US earlier this week for their first visit since the death of Queen Elizabeth. The Prince and Princess of Wales crossed the Atlantic to address environmental issues, and they are expected to announce the winners of the Earthshot Prize on Friday. The award was established in 2020 by William and Sir David Attenborough to celebrate contributions to environmental work.Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to the US to live an independent life in California. In March 2021 they started a major ruckus among the royalty with their tell-all interview to Oprah.The Sussexes shed light on the inner workings of Buckingham Palace and criticized the royal family: Meghan alleged that during hard times they refused to protect her from attacks from the British media and claimed that a member of the royal household made racist remarks about the skin color of her firstborn baby.
Harry and Meghan Accused of 'Deliberately' Releasing Netflix Trailer Amid William and Kate's US Trip

08:07 GMT 02.12.2022
The trailer was released just as the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in Boston, but British media suggested, citing sources, that William and Kate have not seen it yet.
A fresh controversy has hit the British Royal family, as reports suggest that Harry and Meghan "deliberately" released a trailer for their Netflix documentary to coincide with the US trip of William and Kate.
In the trailer for the docu film dubbed "Harry and Meghan," the Duchess of Sussex is spotted sobbing, while Prince Harry says "Nobody sees what's happening behind closed doors" and "I had to do everything I could to protect my family," hinting at the rift between him and the rest of the Windsors.
William and Kate arrived in the US earlier this week for their first visit since the death of Queen Elizabeth. The Prince and Princess of Wales crossed the Atlantic to address environmental issues, and they are expected to announce the winners of the Earthshot Prize on Friday. The award was established in 2020 by William and Sir David Attenborough to celebrate contributions to environmental work.
Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to the US to live an independent life in California. In March 2021 they started a major ruckus among the royalty with their tell-all interview to Oprah.
The Sussexes shed light on the inner workings of Buckingham Palace and criticized the royal family: Meghan alleged that during hard times they refused to protect her from attacks from the British media and claimed that a member of the royal household made racist remarks about the skin color of her firstborn baby.
