Finnish 'Party PM' Marin Snaps at TV Host When Quizzed Over Dancing Videos

37-year-old Finnish PM Sanna Marin fired back at a TV host during a discussion of videos of her dancing by calling herself a “young person” who wants to “act... 02.12.2022, Sputnik International

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin lost her calm in a heated exchange with an Australian TV host, who happened to address the notorious videos of her dancing.When TV host Sarah Ferguson asked her about the controversy over photos and footage that emerged of Marin dancing earlier this year and asked to comment on the “outrage” it had sparked, as many suggested such behavior was unbecoming of a prime minister, Marin fired back by claiming that there was no outrage.Marin furthermore stressed that politicians are also “human beings” and called herself “quite a young person” at 37.Earlier this year, Marin was filmed dancing in Finnish nightclubs in a suggestive manner, which earned her the cognomens “Party PM” and “Party Sanna.” Among others, she was pictured dancing intimately with Finnish social media influencer Sabina Sarkka, with arms draped around each other, as well as Finnish singer Olavi Uusivirta, who subsequently denied having an affair with the prime minister.In yet another video, Marin’s friends were heard shouting that many interpreted as “flour gang,” with “flour” being the slang name for cocaine in Finland. The accusations forced Marin to formally deny taking drugs and even take a drug test to prove her innocence. It later came back as negative.In November, Marin was ultimately cleared of misconduct following a protracted official inquiry that lasted several months.However, Marin had to apologize for “inappropriate” photos and videos taken by her friends at her official residence. One of them showed two women kissing, with their shirts pulled up and their bellies open. A sign with the text “Finland” hides one of the women's breasts, with the Finnish government's official blue background screen clearly visible in the background.Previously, the Finnish prime minister was caught partying during a surge in coronavirus infections, when the rest of the country was told to stay home and “flatten the curve.”

