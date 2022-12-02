https://sputniknews.com/20221202/explosion-and-blaze-reported-in-turkish-port-city-samsun-1104962042.html
Oil Tank Explodes, Causing Fire in Turkish Port City Samsun
Oil Tank Explodes, Causing Fire in Turkish Port City Samsun
At the moment, Turkish media say that the incident is believed to have been caused by a fuel tank exploding for an unspecified reason. 02.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-02T08:49+0000
2022-12-02T08:49+0000
2022-12-02T09:15+0000
world
turkey
fire
explosion
blast
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103330/38/1033303833_0:188:1024:764_1920x0_80_0_0_518ef8916cfec01abae8c9c109194981.jpg
According to preliminary reports, a fire started after a blast in the Black Sea port of Samsun in the northern part of Turkey. Samsun Governor Zülkif Dagli noted that the blast occurred at around 11:15 a.m., when a tank with waste oils, stored on a tanker, exploded due to the heat.Firefighters were dispatched to the port, where the fire broke out, and managed to quickly put out the blaze.A clip was posted on social media, purportedly from the site of explosion, showing a plume of smoke rising near the cost.Reports say that the incident caused no casualties.Samsun, located 420 kilometers north of the capital city Ankara, is one of Turkey's key Black Sea ports.
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103330/38/1033303833_0:0:1024:768_1920x0_80_0_0_10c1c32f1ceaa41da426d73fb01c2164.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
turkey, explosion, samsun blast, fire, blaze
turkey, explosion, samsun blast, fire, blaze
Oil Tank Explodes, Causing Fire in Turkish Port City Samsun
08:49 GMT 02.12.2022 (Updated: 09:15 GMT 02.12.2022)
At the moment, Turkish media say that the incident is believed to have been caused by a fuel tank exploding for an unspecified reason.
According to preliminary reports, a fire started after a blast in the Black Sea port of Samsun in the northern part of Turkey. Samsun Governor Zülkif Dagli noted that the blast occurred at around 11:15 a.m., when a tank with waste oils, stored on a tanker, exploded due to the heat.
Firefighters were dispatched to the port, where the fire broke out, and managed to quickly put out the blaze.
A clip was posted on social media, purportedly from the site of explosion, showing a plume of smoke rising near the cost.
Reports say that the incident caused no casualties.
Samsun, located 420 kilometers north of the capital city Ankara, is one of Turkey's key Black Sea ports.