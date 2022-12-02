https://sputniknews.com/20221202/eu-market-chief-breton-to-skip-summit-in-us-amid-escalating-trade-spat-reports-say-1104959141.html

EU Market Chief Breton to Skip Summit in US Amid Escalating Trade Spat, Reports Say

The United States "no longer gives sufficient space to issues of concern to many European industry ministers and businesses" and major issues are "now limited to two hours of ministerial meetings," a Breton aide said.The aide also said that the discussion of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which sparked the EU's trade concerns because some member states argued that the legislation was "unfriendly" and contrary to the World Trade Organization's rules, was removed from an agenda to "something discussed over a 45 minute lunch."Breton will travel to the US at the beginning of 2023 to discuss industry, technology, competitiveness, space and cyber issues.The IRA, signed into law by US President Joe Biden in August, commits $300 billion toward deficit reduction, in addition to providing approximately $369 billion in funding for energy security, including tax credits for US-made electric vehicles and subsidies to US consumers, and $80 billion to increase Internal Revenue Service tax enforcement and operations.Concerns are rising in Europe that the US tax credit plan could kick off a subsidy race between the transatlantic allies. Germany and France have already suggested following the US suit with an EU subsidy regime.

