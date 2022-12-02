https://sputniknews.com/20221202/cnn-layoffs-assange-support-grows-native-tribal-summit-1104948449.html
CNN Layoffs, Assange Support Grows, Native Tribal Summit
CNN Layoffs, Assange Support Grows, Native Tribal Summit
Australia lobbies Washington to drop charges against Julian Assange, the FTX investigation continues and its CEO keeps talking.
CNN Layoffs, Assange Support Grows, Native Tribal Summit
Australia lobbies Washington to drop charges against Julian Assange, the FTX investigation continues and its CEO keeps talking.
Veteran war journalist Elijah Magnier joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the French president’s Washington visit, reports of Iranian kidnapping and assassination plots after the assassination of Brigadier General Qasem Soleimani, the antigovernment demonstrations in Iran, the possible resignation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the U.S. training Ukrainian troops, and coming changes to Dutch agriculture.Native News Online and Unicorn Riot reporter Darren Thompson discusses the Tribal Nations Summit being held in Washington, its significance regarding relations between the United States and Native nations, the possibility of a non-voting delegate from Cherokee Nation being seated in the US Congress, and efforts to get clemency for political prisoner Leonard Peltier.Author and former Washington Post bureau chief Jon Jeter discusses the number of people killed by law enforcement in US, new economic numbers, layoffs at the Washington Post and CNN, Kanye West’s latest trainwreck interview, and the battle for speaker of the House.Political and foreign affairs analyst Dr. Kenneth Surin discusses the European perspective on the French president’s visit to the United States, the current economic situation in France, how U.S. actions could affect Europe’s relationship with China, and the future of France’s relationship with Africa.The Misfits also discuss record low levels in Lakes Mead and Powell, updates on the JonBenét Ramsey murder case, and Washington DC possibly making metro buses free.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
CNN Layoffs, Assange Support Grows, Native Tribal Summit
Australia lobbies Washington to drop charges against Julian Assange, the FTX investigation continues and its CEO keeps talking.
Veteran war journalist Elijah Magnier joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the French president’s Washington visit, reports of Iranian kidnapping and assassination plots after the assassination of Brigadier General Qasem Soleimani, the antigovernment demonstrations in Iran, the possible resignation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the U.S. training Ukrainian troops, and coming changes to Dutch agriculture.
Native News Online and Unicorn Riot reporter Darren Thompson discusses the Tribal Nations Summit being held in Washington, its significance regarding relations between the United States and Native nations, the possibility of a non-voting delegate from Cherokee Nation being seated in the US Congress, and efforts to get clemency for political prisoner Leonard Peltier.
Author and former Washington Post bureau chief Jon Jeter discusses the number of people killed by law enforcement in US, new economic numbers, layoffs at the Washington Post and CNN, Kanye West’s latest trainwreck interview, and the battle for speaker of the House.
Political and foreign affairs analyst Dr. Kenneth Surin discusses the European perspective on the French president’s visit to the United States, the current economic situation in France, how U.S. actions could affect Europe’s relationship with China, and the future of France’s relationship with Africa.
The Misfits also discuss record low levels in Lakes Mead and Powell, updates on the JonBenét Ramsey murder case, and Washington DC possibly making metro buses free.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.