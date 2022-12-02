https://sputniknews.com/20221202/bjp-wins-over-three-ex-congress-seats-as-gujarat-polls-underway-1104968406.html
BJP Wins Over Three Ex-Congress Seats as Gujarat Polls Underway
BJP Wins Over Three Ex-Congress Seats as Gujarat Polls Underway
Since 2020, a number of Congress members have left the party to join Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). One of the major setbacks has been Jyotiraditya Scindia's decision to leave Congress; he is now serving as a federal minister.
On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed former Congress spokesman Jaiveer Shergill as its national spokesman.
Meanwhile, ex-Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar were appointed as as its national executive team members. BJP has also appointed other members as its national executive members.
Shergill, who is a lawyer by profession, officially joined BJP on Friday. He resigned from the Congress in August, saying that the ideology and the vision of India's oldest party were no longer in sync with the aspirations of the country's youth and modern India.
Meanwhile, Sunil Jakhar, a former senior Congress member, left the party in May and joined BJP in July.
Amarinder Singh also left Congress this year and joined BJP in September. He had also announced the merger of his political party, the Punjab Lok Congress, with the BJP.
The development comes as the Gujarat state assembly elections are in full swing. The first phase of the election was held on Thursday, and the second, which will be the final one, will be held on December 5. The results are expected on December 8