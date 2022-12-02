https://sputniknews.com/20221202/assange-reportedly-appeals-to-echr-to-challenge-extradition-to-us-1104984173.html

Assange Reportedly Appeals to ECHR to Challenge Extradition to US

Assange Reportedly Appeals to ECHR to Challenge Extradition to US

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to challenge his extradition from the UK to the... 02.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-02T18:15+0000

2022-12-02T18:15+0000

2022-12-02T18:15+0000

world

julian assange

extradition

us

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094951535_0:195:3072:1923_1920x0_80_0_0_7ab41c60d881447856cde5c1ae7e0b9a.jpg

"We confirm that an application has been received," the statement cited by the media said.Earlier, a group of five major media outlets from around the world released an open letter on Monday calling upon the US government to end its prosecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. The letter noted that obtaining and disclosing sensitive information when necessary in the public interest is a core part of journalists’ work, and if criminalized, would make discourse and democracy weaker.Assange was apprehended in London in April 2019 on a US arrest warrant, facing extradition and a sentence of up to 175 years in a maximum security prison if convicted. Assange has been held for three and a half years in a high security prison in the UK, typically used for terrorists and members of organized crime groups.In August, Assange appealed the UK’s decision to extradite him, sparking a legal dispute that could delay his extradition for months.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

assange extradition, assange appeals to echr, will assange be extradited, where is assange now, why is assange in prison,