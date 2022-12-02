International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to challenge his extradition from the UK to the... 02.12.2022, Sputnik International
Assange Reportedly Appeals to ECHR to Challenge Extradition to US

18:15 GMT 02.12.2022
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange supporters hold placards as they gather outside Westminster Magistrates court In London, Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
© AP Photo / Alastair Grant
