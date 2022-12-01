https://sputniknews.com/20221201/when-weather-goes-grinch-christmas-trees-prices-expected-to-go-up-in-us-due-to-drought-1104939197.html
When Weather Goes Grinch: Christmas Trees' Prices Expected to Go Up in US Due to Drought
When Weather Goes Grinch: Christmas Trees' Prices Expected to Go Up in US Due to Drought
With drought affecting the yield of tree farms where Christmas trees are being grown, prices on this commodity are expected to increase by as much as 20... 01.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-01T14:02+0000
2022-12-01T14:02+0000
2022-12-01T14:02+0000
americas
us
drought
christmas tree
price
increase
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106000/47/1060004749_0:65:1280:785_1920x0_80_0_0_aaf11890c6d94173925c57f751791e06.jpg
People in the United States looking to shop for some Christmas trees ahead of the coming holidays may be in for an unpleasant surprise when they look at the price tag.Rampant inflation in the country aside, this year’s drought in the country has seriously affected the yields of tree farms across the United States, which will likely translate into higher prices for Christmas trees.According to US media reports, tree farms in states such as Texas, Kansas and Massachusetts reported problems related to the drought, with some farmers complaining about losing between 75 to 95 percent of their holiday tree crop.The drought also had a detrimental effect on agriculture in the United States, with farmers growing crops such as tomato, garlic and onion reporting lower yields.The United States may also be looking at a “super-dry winter” this year, one media outlet warns citing the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, adding that the states of Texas, Kansas and California are going to keep enduring the “drier-than-average conditions.”
https://sputniknews.com/20221123/nightmare-before-christmas-analysts-forecast-little-holiday-cheer-for-uk-retail-1104605383.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106000/47/1060004749_74:0:1207:850_1920x0_80_0_0_5a2be3188dbffcad2f3d3f4ef0041883.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, drought, christmas tree, price, increase
us, drought, christmas tree, price, increase
When Weather Goes Grinch: Christmas Trees' Prices Expected to Go Up in US Due to Drought
With drought affecting the yield of tree farms where Christmas trees are being grown, prices on this commodity are expected to increase by as much as 20 percent.
People in the United States looking to shop for some Christmas trees ahead of the coming holidays may be in for an unpleasant surprise when they look at the price tag.
Rampant inflation in the country aside, this year’s drought in the country has seriously affected the yields of tree farms across the United States, which will likely translate into higher prices for Christmas trees.
According to US media reports, tree farms in states such as Texas, Kansas and Massachusetts reported problems related to the drought, with some farmers complaining about losing between 75 to 95 percent of their holiday tree crop.
In light of these events, one “industry leader” told a US media outlet that shoppers in the US may expect “5 percent to 20 percent (price) increases across the board on artificial and live Christmas trees this year.”
The drought also had a detrimental effect on agriculture in the United States, with farmers growing crops such as tomato, garlic and onion reporting lower yields.
The United States may also be looking at a “super-dry winter” this year, one media outlet warns citing the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, adding that the states of Texas, Kansas and California are going to keep enduring the “drier-than-average conditions.”