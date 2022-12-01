https://sputniknews.com/20221201/when-weather-goes-grinch-christmas-trees-prices-expected-to-go-up-in-us-due-to-drought-1104939197.html

When Weather Goes Grinch: Christmas Trees' Prices Expected to Go Up in US Due to Drought

When Weather Goes Grinch: Christmas Trees' Prices Expected to Go Up in US Due to Drought

With drought affecting the yield of tree farms where Christmas trees are being grown, prices on this commodity are expected to increase by as much as 20... 01.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-01T14:02+0000

2022-12-01T14:02+0000

2022-12-01T14:02+0000

americas

us

drought

christmas tree

price

increase

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106000/47/1060004749_0:65:1280:785_1920x0_80_0_0_aaf11890c6d94173925c57f751791e06.jpg

People in the United States looking to shop for some Christmas trees ahead of the coming holidays may be in for an unpleasant surprise when they look at the price tag.Rampant inflation in the country aside, this year’s drought in the country has seriously affected the yields of tree farms across the United States, which will likely translate into higher prices for Christmas trees.According to US media reports, tree farms in states such as Texas, Kansas and Massachusetts reported problems related to the drought, with some farmers complaining about losing between 75 to 95 percent of their holiday tree crop.The drought also had a detrimental effect on agriculture in the United States, with farmers growing crops such as tomato, garlic and onion reporting lower yields.The United States may also be looking at a “super-dry winter” this year, one media outlet warns citing the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, adding that the states of Texas, Kansas and California are going to keep enduring the “drier-than-average conditions.”

https://sputniknews.com/20221123/nightmare-before-christmas-analysts-forecast-little-holiday-cheer-for-uk-retail-1104605383.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, drought, christmas tree, price, increase