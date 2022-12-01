https://sputniknews.com/20221201/watch-f-35-collapses-on-okinawa-runway-after-landing-over-electrical-issue-1104949739.html

WATCH: F-35 Collapses on Okinawa Runway After Landing Over Electrical Issue

An F-35B stealth fighter collapsed following a landing gear failure on the runway of a US military base in Japan, reports indicate. Footage of the incident which was posted to social media Thursday shows the jet wobbling while being towed before face-planting onto the tarmac at the Kadena Air Base in Okinawa.A spokesman for the US Marines reportedly said the F-35B in question had been carrying out “standard training operations” when it was forced to land following a suspected electrical problem. According to a US military outlet, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing spokesman Maj. Rob Martins promised a “detailed investigation” into the damage sustained by the craft.But the incident Thursday was just the latest in a series of mishaps which have plagued the notorious F-35 stealth fighter program since its inception.In 2014, an F-35 belonging to the US Air Forces went up in smoke following a catastrophic engine fire. Just two years later, a blaze in the weapons bay of a US Marine Corp F-35B caused the jet to catch fire mid-flight. In 2018, an F-35 crashed after experiencing a power failure in Beaufort, South Carolina, which a subsequent military investigation determined was due to “a manufacturing defect” causing “an engine fuel tube to rupture during flight.”In 2020, another F-35 was recorded exploding after smashing into the ground following a mid-air collision with a KC-130J in Southern California.Last year, an F-35B belonging to the Royal British Navy had to be fished out of the Mediterranean Sea after it tumbled from an aircraft carrier during takeoff, leading to a joint salvage operation by the United Kingdom, Italy and the United States. And in January 2022, the US had to launch a similar recovery effort in the South China Sea after a failed carrier landing by an F-35C left another pricey stealth fighter jet at the bottom of the ocean.

