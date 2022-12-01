https://sputniknews.com/20221201/us-expects-low-water-levels-to-force-colorado-rivers-hydroelectric-dams-off-by-july-2023-1104945141.html

US Expects Low Water Levels to Force Colorado River’s Hydroelectric Dams Off by July 2023

A drought of a severity not seen in centuries is plaguing parts of the American Southwest, imperiling the many cities that have sprung up across the arid... 01.12.2022, Sputnik International

The water level on the Colorado River is nearing a dangerously low tipping point, according to US government data, with hydroelectric power stations facing the previously-unthinkable prospect of turning off in the coming months.At that depth, the surface of the water will be so close to the water intake tubes that draw lake water into the dam that it will begin to form a whirlpool, which could destroy the electricity-generating turbines inside the dam. Its eight turbines, which produce 1,320 megawatts of power, will be forced to turn off, and water flowing downstream in the Colorado River will slow to a trickle.Still, the state of the Colorado River is dire. The 1,450-mile-long river is the most important waterway in the region, serving roughly 10% of the US population, and providing water and power to cities like Las Vegas, Nevada, and Phoenix, Arizona, and to the Navajo Nation. It also supports regional recreation industries, including trout fishing and boating.Causing the water shortage is a drought, the likes of which the region hasn’t seen since the 9th Century CE, when a “megadrought” helped drive the Classical Mayan civilization into collapse.

Fantine Gardinier

