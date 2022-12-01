https://sputniknews.com/20221201/uk-strikes-raise-fears-of-christmas-cash-supply-shortages-1104942294.html

UK Strikes Raise Fears of Christmas Cash Supply Shortages

The GMB trade union represents more than 500,000 workers, including more than 1000 G4S Cash staff, who work in varied public and private jobs.

Cash may be scarce this Christmas after one of Britain’s largest unions warned that banknotes and coins could be in short supply if more than 1,000 security workers who deliver them to the UK’s biggest banks and supermarkets go on a 48-hour strike as planned this December 5.GMB and industry-leaders G4S Cash have been conducting negotiations on a wage increase for months. The union has requested a 15% pay rise for G4S workers due to the 11.1% inflation rate, but the company only offered a 6.5% increase from January. After G4S announced its decision, GMB members voted 97% in favor of industrial action.On Thursday, the GMB union wrote to the Bank of England’s chief cashier warning that cash supply and security could be weakened as a result of the strike. Additionally, the union asked the bank whether G4S is planning to use agency staff without full Criminal Records Bureau checks and Security Industry Authority Licences.The company stated that it has no plans to use agency staff without licenses in response to any action.The Bank of England didn't provide any comment.October's 11.1% year-on-year inflation is the highest since the early 1980s. Many experts connect such a high rate with western sanctions imposed on Russia due to its special military operation in Ukraine. Those sanctions caused global fertilizer, food and fuel prices to soar.

