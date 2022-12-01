Thailand Eyeing Possibility of Importing Russian Energy Resources, Ambassador Says
"The possibility to import Russian energy resources, including price details and volume required is still being explored by relevant Thai authorities and private companies," the diplomat said.
"The trade target is still in our plan. However, due to the current disruption in the global supply chains and challenges posed by current economic and financial measures, we must be practical and innovative in our approaches. For this year, we expect that the trade volume should increase. However, it remains to be seen by how much," Wongsinsawat said.
"Some Russian companies and local governments have shown their interests to buy spare parts from Thailand, but we are still waiting for the detailed lists from them, whether it will be for cars, trucks, or other specific models, and volume that they require," Wongsinsawat said, adding that the "replacement parts that are universal in character or in nature, for example, oil filters, car's air filters, rubber parts, as well as other auto accessories, are ready for export to Russia."