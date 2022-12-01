International
Europe Building Security Not With Russia, But Against It, Lavrov Says
Thailand Eyeing Possibility of Importing Russian Energy Resources, Ambassador Says
Nikolay Nozdrev, the head of the Third Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, has told Sputnik that almost all ASEAN countries are to some extent interested in increasing hydrocarbon imports from Russia.In addition, the Thai ambassador noted that Bangkok is expecting an increase in trade volumes with Russia in 2022, including in new areas of cooperation, and is ready to export spare car parts to the country.The ambassador also said that Russia and Thailand needed to resume bilateral trade in traditional goods and explore business opportunities in other areas that require fewer logistical arrangements or none.The diplomat went on to say that Bangkok was ready to export spare car parts to Russia and was waiting for a list of necessary items and their volumes from Moscow.The diplomat expressed hope that the Thai and Russian service providers could find alternative solutions together to "facilitate more volume of tourists, trade and services between our two countries."
08:03 GMT 01.12.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Thai authorities and business community are considering the possibility of importing Russian energy resources, including the information on prices and the required volume of supplies, Thai Ambassador in Moscow Sasiwat Wongsinsawat said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The possibility to import Russian energy resources, including price details and volume required is still being explored by relevant Thai authorities and private companies," the diplomat said.

Nikolay Nozdrev, the head of the Third Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, has told Sputnik that almost all ASEAN countries are to some extent interested in increasing hydrocarbon imports from Russia.
In addition, the Thai ambassador noted that Bangkok is expecting an increase in trade volumes with Russia in 2022, including in new areas of cooperation, and is ready to export spare car parts to the country.

"The trade target is still in our plan. However, due to the current disruption in the global supply chains and challenges posed by current economic and financial measures, we must be practical and innovative in our approaches. For this year, we expect that the trade volume should increase. However, it remains to be seen by how much," Wongsinsawat said.

The ambassador also said that Russia and Thailand needed to resume bilateral trade in traditional goods and explore business opportunities in other areas that require fewer logistical arrangements or none.
The diplomat went on to say that Bangkok was ready to export spare car parts to Russia and was waiting for a list of necessary items and their volumes from Moscow.

"Some Russian companies and local governments have shown their interests to buy spare parts from Thailand, but we are still waiting for the detailed lists from them, whether it will be for cars, trucks, or other specific models, and volume that they require," Wongsinsawat said, adding that the "replacement parts that are universal in character or in nature, for example, oil filters, car's air filters, rubber parts, as well as other auto accessories, are ready for export to Russia."

The diplomat expressed hope that the Thai and Russian service providers could find alternative solutions together to "facilitate more volume of tourists, trade and services between our two countries."
