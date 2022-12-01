https://sputniknews.com/20221201/thailand-eyeing-possibility-of-importing-russian-energy-resources-ambassador-says-1104924656.html

Thailand Eyeing Possibility of Importing Russian Energy Resources, Ambassador Says

Thailand Eyeing Possibility of Importing Russian Energy Resources, Ambassador Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Thai authorities and business community are considering the possibility of importing Russian energy resources

Nikolay Nozdrev, the head of the Third Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, has told Sputnik that almost all ASEAN countries are to some extent interested in increasing hydrocarbon imports from Russia.In addition, the Thai ambassador noted that Bangkok is expecting an increase in trade volumes with Russia in 2022, including in new areas of cooperation, and is ready to export spare car parts to the country.The ambassador also said that Russia and Thailand needed to resume bilateral trade in traditional goods and explore business opportunities in other areas that require fewer logistical arrangements or none.The diplomat went on to say that Bangkok was ready to export spare car parts to Russia and was waiting for a list of necessary items and their volumes from Moscow.The diplomat expressed hope that the Thai and Russian service providers could find alternative solutions together to "facilitate more volume of tourists, trade and services between our two countries."

