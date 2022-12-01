https://sputniknews.com/20221201/spanish-defense-ministry-receives-package-with-explosives-amid-mail-bomb-frenzy-reports-say-1104932494.html
Spanish Defense Ministry Receives Package With Explosives Amid Mail Bomb Frenzy, Reports Say
Spanish Defense Ministry Receives Package With Explosives Amid Mail Bomb Frenzy, Reports Say
MADRID (Sputnik) - The Spanish Defense Ministry received a package with explosive materials, similar to five other packages previously sent to different places... 01.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-01T11:47+0000
2022-12-01T11:47+0000
2022-12-01T11:47+0000
world
spain
mail bomb
explosive device
europe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/01/1104932347_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_12fc0250559a4c31922c48b801a540c8.jpg
According to Spanish press, the explosive mechanism in the package was supposed to blow up in the ministry and could be activated if someone pulled the rope on it.It is already the fifth explosive package sent to different organizations in Spain. Earlier in the day, Spain's Torrejon de Ardoz air base received a similar suspicious package, with another envelope containing a "pyrotechnic substance," which was sent to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, intercepted by the police.On Wednesday, Spanish press reported that an employee of the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was slightly injured in the explosion of a device hidden in a mail envelope around 1:00 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT). The employee was reportedly taken to a hospital. Ukrainian Ambassador to Spain Sergei Pohoreltsev later said it was a package with documents that exploded near the embassy rather than an envelope.Later that day, Spanish arms firm Instalaza, based in the city of Zaragoza, received a package similar to the one that exploded near the Ukrainian embassy.Spanish media reported, citing sources, that the Spanish National Court was set to initiate trial proceedings after receiving a report on what happened from the police, with the judge considering the incident as a terrorist offense.
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/01/1104932347_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e8040e57729a072d2c937c230aa57d34.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
spain, mail bomb, explosive package
spain, mail bomb, explosive package
Spanish Defense Ministry Receives Package With Explosives Amid Mail Bomb Frenzy, Reports Say
MADRID (Sputnik) - The Spanish Defense Ministry received a package with explosive materials, similar to five other packages previously sent to different places in Spain over the past two days, Spanish media reported on Thursday.
According to Spanish press, the explosive mechanism in the package was supposed to blow up in the ministry and could be activated if someone pulled the rope on it.
It is already the fifth explosive package sent to different organizations in Spain. Earlier in the day, Spain's Torrejon de Ardoz air base received a similar suspicious package, with another envelope containing a "pyrotechnic substance," which was sent to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, intercepted by the police.
On Wednesday, Spanish press reported that an employee of the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was slightly injured in the explosion
of a device hidden in a mail envelope around 1:00 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT). The employee was reportedly taken to a hospital. Ukrainian Ambassador to Spain Sergei Pohoreltsev later said it was a package with documents that exploded near the embassy rather than an envelope.
Later that day, Spanish arms firm Instalaza, based in the city of Zaragoza, received a package similar to the one that exploded near the Ukrainian embassy.
Spanish media reported, citing sources, that the Spanish National Court was set to initiate trial proceedings after receiving a report on what happened from the police, with the judge considering the incident as a terrorist offense.