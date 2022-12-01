https://sputniknews.com/20221201/second-russia-africa-summit-expected-to-take-bilateral-relations-to-new-heights-1104920459.html

Second Russia-Africa Summit Expected to Take Bilateral Relations to New Heights

In this article you will read about the second Russia-Africa summit and its prospects for bringing relations of the two countries to new highs.

Moscow anticipates that the second Russia-Africa summit, scheduled for July 2023, will take Russian-African cooperation to a new level, according to Oleg Ozerov, Ambassador at Large of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Head of the Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum.According to Ozerov, the second summit is designed to give a new impetus to Russian-African political, trade, economic, investment, scientific, technical and humanitarian cooperation.The block of humanitarian cooperation is an important new area, which will be developed at this summit, the Ambassador at Large indicated.Ozerov stressed that the forum will address food and energy security, as well as healthcare.Commenting on tWashington’s US-Africa summit, scheduled for December 12-15, Ozerov noted that the Americans are competing with Russia to outdo the scope of the first Russia-Africa summit. However, Ozerov noted that Washington's efforts appear to be futile, as the American forum is expected to draw 49 participants, whereas the Russian summit brought together "all the states of the continent, 54 of the 55 members of the African Union."The first Russia-Africa Summit was held in Sochi, Russia in 2019 and set a list of priority development areas, such as security, trade, cooperation within international platforms, science, technology and culture.

