Scientists Find Out How Kids Become Victims of Cyber Grooming

Researchers from the V.P. Serbsky State Scientific Center for Social and Forensic Psychiatry and the Moscow State University of Psychology and Education

According to experts, criminal statistics indicate that the number of crimes against children and adolescents has been increasing in recent years. This also applies to sexual abuse committed using the Internet.Cyber grooming is considered a form of sexual harassment. Perpetrators attempt to 'groom' or prepare unwitting underage teens or children they find online for some form of sexual activity. For example, they may coax them into sending naked photos, or arrange a personal meeting, which could end in statutory rape or even trafficking.A joint scientific team from the V.P. Serbsky State Scientific Center for Social and Forensic Psychiatry and the Moscow State University of Psychology and Education (MSUPE) have conducted a detailed analysis of minors affected by cyber grooming. The results of their study were published in the Psychology and Law journal.According to the authors, their work continues the first Russian study of this problem.Experts have examined the affected girls between ages 8 and 18 as part of a forensic psychological and psychiatric examination. According to the researchers, victims of cyber grooming revealed a number of characteristics that make them vulnerable to such abuse.Half of the surveyed girls had conflicted or socially dysfunctional families with neglectful or alcoholic parents. Two-thirds of those surveyed had experienced neglect or aggression from peers at school. A quarter of the girls had chronic mental health problems, and more than a third had physical health problems that made it difficult for them to communicate in a normal environment.Parents should understand the risks their children face on the Internet and be more attentive to their virtual contacts, specialists emphasized. The task of parents is to build a trusting relationship with their children and support them in any problematic situation.Talking with children and teenagers about the possible risks of online dating, as well as timely counseling about relationships between the sexes will develop their own resilience to negative influences, the scientists believe.Specialists at the V.P. Serbsky State Scientific Center for Social and Forensic Psychiatry and the Moscow State University of Psychology and Education (MSUPE) continue to study cyber grooming to develop prevention mechanisms and promptly combat the phenomenon.

