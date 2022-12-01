https://sputniknews.com/20221201/russian-scientists-learn-to-double-cyclic-strength-of-titanium-alloys-1104930803.html

Russian Scientists Learn to Double Cyclic Strength of Titanium Alloys

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to scientists at Volgograd State Technical University (VolgSTU), the developed technology will increase the strength of titanium... 01.12.2022, Sputnik International

The uniqueness of the electromechanical-based technology lies in the simultaneous effect on the material of high temperatures and contact pressures, leading to the formation of a specific structure and enhanced material properties, scientists explained.According to the specialists, the introduction of the technology into industry will expand the possibilities of using titanium alloys in assemblies working under conditions of intensive friction, wear and tear and repeated alternating loads, for example, in aviation, rocket and space, military equipment and medical products. The results of their study were published in the Metals journal.The research is part of a VolgSTU strategic project within the framework of the "Priority 2030" program.The university’s development program includes four strategic projects, including the “Center for Digital Scientific and Educational Projects and Developments,” and the “Technologies for Industrial Innovation Cluster.”

