International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20221201/russian-scientists-learn-to-double-cyclic-strength-of-titanium-alloys-1104930803.html
Russian Scientists Learn to Double Cyclic Strength of Titanium Alloys
Russian Scientists Learn to Double Cyclic Strength of Titanium Alloys
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to scientists at Volgograd State Technical University (VolgSTU), the developed technology will increase the strength of titanium... 01.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-01T11:18+0000
2022-12-01T11:19+0000
science & tech
titanium
alloys
russia
science
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/01/1104930968_0:156:3089:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_116142d5a3285a2da35ced90508d3873.jpg
The uniqueness of the electromechanical-based technology lies in the simultaneous effect on the material of high temperatures and contact pressures, leading to the formation of a specific structure and enhanced material properties, scientists explained.According to the specialists, the introduction of the technology into industry will expand the possibilities of using titanium alloys in assemblies working under conditions of intensive friction, wear and tear and repeated alternating loads, for example, in aviation, rocket and space, military equipment and medical products. The results of their study were published in the Metals journal.The research is part of a VolgSTU strategic project within the framework of the "Priority 2030" program.The university’s development program includes four strategic projects, including the “Center for Digital Scientific and Educational Projects and Developments,” and the “Technologies for Industrial Innovation Cluster.”
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/01/1104930968_179:0:2910:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5c72c81f231cee0954dd07dae912025b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
titanium alloys, russian scientists, russia
titanium alloys, russian scientists, russia

Russian Scientists Learn to Double Cyclic Strength of Titanium Alloys

11:18 GMT 01.12.2022 (Updated: 11:19 GMT 01.12.2022)
© Sputnik / Sergei SubbotinTitasnium produced by the Ust-Kamenogorsk titanium and magnesium plant
Titasnium produced by the Ust-Kamenogorsk titanium and magnesium plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2022
© Sputnik / Sergei Subbotin
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to scientists at Volgograd State Technical University (VolgSTU), the developed technology will increase the strength of titanium alloys by 40 percent and double their service life.
The uniqueness of the electromechanical-based technology lies in the simultaneous effect on the material of high temperatures and contact pressures, leading to the formation of a specific structure and enhanced material properties, scientists explained.
According to the specialists, the introduction of the technology into industry will expand the possibilities of using titanium alloys in assemblies working under conditions of intensive friction, wear and tear and repeated alternating loads, for example, in aviation, rocket and space, military equipment and medical products. The results of their study were published in the Metals journal.
The research is part of a VolgSTU strategic project within the framework of the "Priority 2030" program.
The university’s development program includes four strategic projects, including the “Center for Digital Scientific and Educational Projects and Developments,” and the “Technologies for Industrial Innovation Cluster.”
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала