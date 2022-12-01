https://sputniknews.com/20221201/russia-launches-soyuz-rocket-with-military-satellites-1104917603.html

Russia Launches Soyuz Rocket With Military Satellites

Russia Launches Soyuz Rocket With Military Satellites

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a military satellite from Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the Russian Defense Ministry... 01.12.2022

It was the third launch in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry in one month. The previous launches took place on November 2 and 28, when other Russian military spacecraft were put into orbit.

