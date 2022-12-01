https://sputniknews.com/20221201/russia-launches-soyuz-rocket-with-military-satellites-1104917603.html
It was the third launch in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry in one month. The previous launches took place on November 2 and 28, when other Russian military spacecraft were put into orbit.
02:45 GMT 01.12.2022 (Updated: 04:45 GMT 01.12.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a military satellite from Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"On December 1, 2022, from the Plesetsk cosmodrome [Russia's Arkhangelsk region], a combat crew of the space forces of the Aerospace Forces launched a Soyuz-2.1b medium-class launch vehicle with spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry," the ministry said in a statement.
It was the third launch in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry in one month. The previous launches took place on November 2 and 28, when other Russian military spacecraft
were put into orbit.