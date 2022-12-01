International
Russia, China and Iran Represent New Triangular in Multilateral Diplomacy, Envoy Says
Russia, China and Iran Represent New Triangular in Multilateral Diplomacy, Envoy Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia, China, and Iran are a new triangular in multilateral diplomacy, which can be "easily enlarged," Russian Permanent Representative to... 01.12.2022, Sputnik International
The diplomat said that the format can "easily enlarge" as there are many countries that are "in favour of multilateralism and against attempts to keep unilateral world alive at all costs."At a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing was ready to work with Moscow and other interested countries to decisively promote multipolarity in the world.
Russia, China and Iran Represent New Triangular in Multilateral Diplomacy, Envoy Says

05:01 GMT 01.12.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia, China, and Iran are a new triangular in multilateral diplomacy, which can be "easily enlarged," Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday following trilateral consultations of permanent missions in Vienna.

"The Permanent Missions of China, Iran and Russia held productive trilateral consultations on issues of common interest," Ulyanov said on Twitter, adding: "Doesn’t it look like a new triangular in multilateral diplomacy- #China, #Iran and #Russia?"

The diplomat said that the format can "easily enlarge" as there are many countries that are "in favour of multilateralism and against attempts to keep unilateral world alive at all costs."
At a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing was ready to work with Moscow and other interested countries to decisively promote multipolarity in the world.
