Russia, China and Iran Represent New Triangular in Multilateral Diplomacy, Envoy Says

Russia, China, and Iran are a new triangular in multilateral diplomacy, which can be "easily enlarged," Russian Permanent Representative to...

The diplomat said that the format can "easily enlarge" as there are many countries that are "in favour of multilateralism and against attempts to keep unilateral world alive at all costs."At a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing was ready to work with Moscow and other interested countries to decisively promote multipolarity in the world.

