President Macron Visits DC as EU Steams Over US Theft of Industry; NATO Expansion

French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting Washington, DC at a time when tempers are flaring in the EU over the obvious US theft of its heavy industrial... 01.12.2022, Sputnik International

Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Europe's relationship with the US. French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting Washington, DC when tempers are flaring in the EU over the obvious US theft of its heavy industrial base.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss Ukraine. President Biden is considering another escalation in Ukraine by sending long-term missiles to the Nazi regime. Also, there are reports that Poland is considering laying claim to Western Ukraine.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss NATO. NATO leaders have reaffirmed their pledge to bring Ukraine and Georgia into the alliance with the full knowledge that these actions cross Russia's red line. Also, Russian and Chinese bombers conduct joint patrols in the Asia-Pacific region.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss workers' rights in the US. Progressives move to add seven sick days to the benefits of US rail workers as the deadline for a strike looms. Also, left-leaning groups are blasting President Biden for siding with billionaires over rail workers.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. President Trump is being sued in court for the murder of an Iraqi and Iranian general. Also, Israel is appointing an extremist pro-settler as Minister of National Security.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss US imperialism. Margaret Kimberly writes that the US empire deems protests that align with its imperial ambitions as worthy and those that don't feel as unworthy. Also, Ajamu Baraka writes about the crisis of Western imperialism.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports," joins us to discuss Julian Assange. The Cryptome founder has asked to be indicted with Julian Assange because he published the information that WikiLeaks shared. Also, the US government deployed 15 people on a secret op to seize Julian Assange.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss censorship. Elon Musk teases that he will share inside information detailing Twitter's suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story. Also, is the US-EU alliance heading for an ugly divorce?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

