Osama Bin Laden Tested Chemical Weapons on My Puppies, Son Says

Osama Bin Laden Tested Chemical Weapons on My Puppies, Son Says

Toxic parents may inflict severe psychological trauma on their children, but for Omar bin Laden, the eldest son of former terrorist №1, this is especially... 01.12.2022, Sputnik International

Omar bin Laden has revealed details of his traumatic childhood in an interview with British media. According to him, his upbringing included regular beatings and even his father Osama testing chemical weapons on his pet puppies.When his family fled to Sudan, his father banned everything American from air conditioning to asthma inhalers, despite the fact that his children suffered from this condition. He forced them to undergo harsh survival training in the desert where they had virtually no food or water and had to sleep in holes in the ground.When Omar was 15, his father chose him to join him in Afghanistan and named him his heir. He brought him to the camp where future terrorists were trained. There, Omar discovered that his pet dogs were used to test chemical weapons and died in agony. The final straw was his father's order that his other sons become suicide bombers, prompting Omar to start plotting his escape. Speaking to the media, the terrorist's son drew the conclusion that his father "hated his enemies more than he loved his sons."After such an upbringing, Omar suffers from bipolar disorder and says that he even used to hear his father's voice in his head.He managed to flee in April 2001 – less than half a year before 9/11. He claimed that he never spoke to his father after his escape. When asked why his father chose him to be his heir, Omar suggested that it was because he was "more intelligent" than his brothers, which is probably why he is "alive today".

