'One of the Greatest Rock Voices Ever': Netizens Mourn Death of Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie

'One of the Greatest Rock Voices Ever': Netizens Mourn Death of Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie

The singer-songwriter had retired from the multi-platinum band in 1998 after Fleetwood Mac had been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; however, she... 01.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-01T01:14+0000

2022-12-01T01:14+0000

2022-12-01T01:11+0000

Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie died Wednesday following a "short illness," he family has said. She was 79.A statement issued by the family detailed that McVie had died at the hospital surrounded by her family but did not specify the cause of death."We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally," the statement reads.In the hours that followed the announcement various tributes poured in across social media, including from those who worked closest to her."There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure," a statement issued by Fleetwood Mac reads. Bandmate Stevie Nicks issued a separate message that noted she had only become aware that McVie was ill over the weekend, and that she did not get the opportunity to say goodbye in person to her "best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975."Nicks went on to dedicate HAIM's 2019 release "Hallelujah" to McVie before signing off with: "See you on the other side, my love... don't forget me."Outside the immediate band members, tributes came in from the likes of comedian Marc Maron to Duran Duran's John Taylor."If this is how we're rolling into 2023, I don't want it," wrote one netizen. "RIP to one of the most amazingly gifted musicians the world will ever know."Another commented: "RIP Christine McVie, an icon who told her husband You Make Loving Fun was about a dog, when it was really about Fleetwood Mac's lighting designer."McVie joined Fleetwood Mac's ever-changing line-up as a permanent member in 1971, later going on to weather the group's transition into a pop music act with the addition of Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham in late 1974. Despite the group's tumultuous history, Fleetwood Mac would go on to become one of the best-established and known groups of the 1970s and 1980s once the band's line-up was comprised of co-founder Mick Fleetwood, Buckingham, Nicks and Christine and John McVie.McVie's death comes two years after that of Peter Green, who co-founded the band alongside Mick.

