Likud Reaches Key Deal Giving Religious Zionism Control Over Finance Ministry, West Bank Settlements

Arrival at the deal means Netanyahu’s fragile coalition will likely survive. Religious Zionism’s Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir of Otzima Yehudit both made substantial demands, threatening to leave the alliance if they weren’t met.Power will be shared in both cases, with Smotrich sharing the finance ministry with Aryeh Deri, leader of the Sephardi Haredi party Shas.Smotrich’s party will also get control over the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee in the Knesset, giving them influence over judicial reforms, which are high on the party’s agenda.The outgoing Public Security Minister, Omer Barlev, has sharply criticized his successor’s political agenda, warning that his anti-Arab policies could spark a harsh reaction from Palestinians.“This is clear to me and also to Netanyahu, but we have seen that his considerations are frequently personal,” he added.Since the West Bank and East Jerusalem were seized by Israeli forces in the 1967 Six-Day War, Jewish settlement there have steadily expanded, with Palestinian-Arab families being evicted in the process, although Jews remain the minority in both territories. Israel extends the benefits and protections of citizenship to those settlers, but not to the Palestinians there, prompting comparisons with the Apartheid system of white supremacy that prevailed in South Africa before 1994. The United Nations has denounced Israeli control over the territories as illegal.

