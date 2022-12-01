Julian Assange Finally Gets Mainstream Support for His Release
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the EU threatens Elon Musk with a Twitter ban, and Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes being found guilty of seditious conspiracy
Thom Nickels – Author, Journalist | The Attacks on Elon Musk, Walter Gropius, and Conservatives Using Identity Politics
Addy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | Addy was Forced to Leave Brazil, Surveillance in Brazil, and Contacted by the US State Department
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about his past with architect Walter Gropius, gay conservatives, and the Black Panthers. Thom explained his recent article on famed architect Walter Gropius and Huey Newton's complicated history. Thom commented on Milo Yiannopoulos's meeting with Donald Trump and how Milo was used by Steve Bannon.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about his trip to Brazil, the large number of people protesting the election in Brazil, and Addy intimated during his trip in Brazil. Addy described his encounter with a US State Department official in Brazil and the intimidation he felt in this encounter. Addy talked about the possible motives for this intimidation and Addy told he was being surveilled in Brazil.
