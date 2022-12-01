https://sputniknews.com/20221201/julian-assange-finally-gets-mainstream-support-for-his-release-1104915058.html

Julian Assange Finally Gets Mainstream Support for His Release

Julian Assange Finally Gets Mainstream Support for His Release

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the EU threatens Elon Musk with a Twitter ban, and Oath Keepers... 01.12.2022, Sputnik International

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the EU threatens Elon Musk with a Twitter ban, and Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes being found guilty of seditious conspiracy

Thom Nickels – Author, Journalist | The Attacks on Elon Musk, Walter Gropius, and Conservatives Using Identity PoliticsAddy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | Addy was Forced to Leave Brazil, Surveillance in Brazil, and Contacted by the US State DepartmentIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about his past with architect Walter Gropius, gay conservatives, and the Black Panthers. Thom explained his recent article on famed architect Walter Gropius and Huey Newton's complicated history. Thom commented on Milo Yiannopoulos's meeting with Donald Trump and how Milo was used by Steve Bannon.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about his trip to Brazil, the large number of people protesting the election in Brazil, and Addy intimated during his trip in Brazil. Addy described his encounter with a US State Department official in Brazil and the intimidation he felt in this encounter. Addy talked about the possible motives for this intimidation and Addy told he was being surveilled in Brazil.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

