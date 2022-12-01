https://sputniknews.com/20221201/indo-russian-fair-in-kerala-to-cement-bridge-of-friendship-through-tourism-1104934245.html

Indo-Russian Fair in Kerala to Cement 'Bridge of Friendship' Through Tourism

Touted to be 'God's own country', India's Kerala state has become a hot travel destination, drawing around 35,000 Russians annually before the pandemic. 01.12.2022, Sputnik International

A two-day Indo-Russian Travel and Tourism Fair came to an end on Thursday in Thiruvanthapuram city of India's Kerala state, where several delegates opened up about Kerala following Goa in becoming a popular tourist destination for Russian tourists.Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation and Director of the Russian Cultural Centre in Trivandrum Ratheesh C.Nair told Sputnik that India is one of five countries recommended by the Russian government for safe travel, and Kerala's ayurveda traditional medical treatment is a major attraction among foreign tourist.He also pointed out that the tourism and cultural exchange between Russia and India will play a major role in promoting people-to-people diplomacy.From being a hub for ayurveda to experiencing sunny beaches and waterfalls, staying in emerald backwaters, sprawling and lush tea estates and spice plantations and pristine hill stations covered in coconut groves, Kerala state has been a major attraction for tourists worldwide. Another delegate from Russia pointed out that medical tourism is one of the big factors that is drawing foreigners to Kerala. "It's a perfect destination for medical tourism and it's also going to improve the travel relationship between Russia and India. It’s something different and a new experience for Russian travelers," the delegate said."There are big opportunities and potential in India-Russia tourism that we can tap and further develop," Antusheva said.

