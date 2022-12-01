https://sputniknews.com/20221201/great-joy-central-african-republic-celebrates-national-day-1104928675.html

‘Great Joy’: Central African Republic Celebrates National Day

For many of CAR's citizens, including Oscar Ngadangoua, December 1, 1958, the day of the proclamation of the Republic, is the date that embodies independence.

In 1905, the territory of the future Central African Republic became a French colony under the name Ubangi-Shari. Then, through the work of Barthélemy Boganda, a former priest, the country became the Central African Republic on December 1, 1958, and officially gained its independence on August 13, 1960.According to him, those people had the firm conviction that they were freed from forced labor on rubber or cotton plantations. Security, Pride, HopeA 74-year-old witness to those events, Oscar Ngadangoua recalls that indeed, all over the country, "there were scenes of people celebrating with folk dances, music, bands and other activities, including parades.""The feeling of security, pride, hope, and for a better future with this man who is Barthélemy Boganda. The independence is freedom regained and slavery had to disappear," he says.Strengthening Bonds of BrotherhoodHowever, today the Central African peoples are tearing each other apart in military and political crises. If Barthélemy Boganda were still alive, he would ask Central Africans "to cultivate peace in their minds, resilience and to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood by exalting patriotism," Blaise Yandji says.

