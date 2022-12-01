https://sputniknews.com/20221201/great-joy-central-african-republic-celebrates-national-day-1104928675.html
For many of CAR's citizens, including Oscar Ngadangoua, December 1, 1958, the day of the proclamation of the Republic, is the date that embodies independence.
In 1905, the territory of the future Central African Republic became a French colony under the name Ubangi-Shari. Then, through the work of Barthélemy Boganda, a former priest, the country became the Central African Republic on December 1, 1958, and officially gained its independence on August 13, 1960.
‘Great Joy’: Central African Republic Celebrates National Day
10:39 GMT 01.12.2022 (Updated: 10:41 GMT 01.12.2022)
The Central African Republic officially became independent on August 13, 1960. But for many of CAR's citizens, including Oscar Ngadangoua, December 1, 1958, the day of the proclamation of the Republic, is the date that embodies independence. "It is a glorious date that inspires pride in having a country of our own," the man stressed.
In 1905, the territory of the future Central African Republic became a French colony under the name Ubangi-Shari. Then, through the work of Barthélemy Boganda, a former priest, the country became the Central African Republic on December 1, 1958, and officially gained its independence on August 13, 1960.
"It is at a purely psychological level that we can determine the barely visible change that took place in the lives of Central Africans in the period 1958-1960. There was a euphoria that translated into a feeling of great joy, contentment and exaltation among Central Africans at the time," historian Blaise Yandji, director of the Ecole Normale Supérieure at the University of Bangui, tells Sputnik.
According to him, those people had the firm conviction that they were freed from forced labor on rubber or cotton plantations.
"These people no longer felt that they were vulnerable to the raids of nomads in search of slaves. All over the country, people had organized themselves for cultural events characterized by dances and parades," Yandji notes.
Security, Pride, Hope
A 74-year-old witness to those events, Oscar Ngadangoua recalls that indeed, all over the country, "there were scenes of people celebrating with folk dances, music, bands and other activities, including parades."
"The feeling of security, pride, hope, and for a better future with this man who is Barthélemy Boganda. The independence is freedom regained and slavery had to disappear," he says.
Strengthening Bonds of Brotherhood
However, today the Central African peoples are tearing each other apart in military and political crises. If Barthélemy Boganda were still alive, he would ask Central Africans "to cultivate peace in their minds, resilience and to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood by exalting patriotism," Blaise Yandji says.
"For my part, I believe that if he were still here, he would demand that his compatriots give priority to dialogue. He would certainly ask the authorities, and especially the high authorities, to break with the policies pursued by the previous regimes and to hold an encouraging discourse, even if it means displeasing part of the electoral base", he argues.